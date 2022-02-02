Rent a Porsche for a weekend getaway or to test drive your dream car

By Sarah Carter Levitch

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Jewelry courtesy of Davis Jewelers

Ever dreamed of driving a Porsche around for the weekend without the responsibility of a car-owner? Or have you been eyeing the new Porsche electric model but not sure if you like how it drives? With the new Porsche Drive program, your dreams can become a reality. Caroline Nuss, Porsche Pro at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT, explained, “Porsche Drive is a new rental program. It’s kind of like a high-end Enterprise. There are different prices for each rental option and each car. You can rent a car at any Porsche dealership in the country that offers this program.”

The program offers great flexibility depending on your reason for renting, with the option to do a daily rental or monthly subscription and pick from the entire Porsche fleet. A few models include the Porsche 911 sports car, Cayenne, Boxster and Taycan. Nuss noted the popularity of the new electric Taycan, “People are using this program to test drive cars and see if they like it before they buy, especially the electric car. They’ll rent for a week or longer.”

The great thing, Nuss added, is, “you don’t have to have owned a Porsche or currently own one. To rent, you must be 21 or older, and there is a 48-hour screening process that all renters must complete. Anyone who is approved can rent.”

For a rental of four days or more, the overall price for all models decreases. The lowest day rental is the Macan at $245, and the highest day rental is the 911 at $395. The highest monthly subscription is for the 911 at $2,950, and the lowest is for a Macan at $1,600.

Whether you’re looking to surprise a loved one for a birthday or anniversary with a weekend rental, or you’re in the market for one of the new Porsche models, the Porsche Drive program can accommodate as the ultimate luxury car rental experience.

For more information, call the Porsche Dealership or visit the Porsche website.

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT

4720 Bowling Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.3428

porschelouisville.com