Planting the Future with Trees Louisville

By Laura Ross

The effervescent Cindi Sullivan dispensed gardening and horticultural advice for more than 20 years at WHAS Radio and WAVE-TV. A certified arborist, enthusiastic cheerleader and noted garden and agriculture expert, she is now focusing on building Louisville’s dwindling tree canopy with her nonprofit, Trees Louisville.

At first glance, Louisville’s lush parks and green areas are not only attractive but filled with trees that provide natural benefits for everyone. But that’s not always the case in some areas of the city, and recent storms, development and environmental changes threaten the very air we breathe as trees disappear across Louisville at an alarming rate.

Trees Louisville looks to change that.

What is Trees Louisville?

“Trees Louisville is a nonprofit begun in 2015 at the recommendation of the Louisville Metro Tree Advisory Commission,” said Sullivan. “We knew we had massive tree loss due to extreme weather events, like the ice and

wind storms, and violent rain events, but that was only part of the impetus. The commission recommended a tree canopy assessment, and the result is a 140-page report that looked at aerial imagery and incorporated a lot of science from 2004-2012. It showed that during that eight-year period, we lost the equivalent of 54,000 trees each year.”

How do we lose that many trees each year?

“It’s really an alarming rate of decline from storms, but also reflects the disastrous effect of the Emerald Ash Borer, which is destroying all the ash trees in the community,” she explained. “The exotic pest is wreaking havoc and killing trillions of trees from Michigan through Kentucky. There is no way to get rid of them and they will kill all our ash trees, which make up between 10-17 percent of Louisville’s tree canopy.

“Also, Louisville has one of the fastest-warming urban heat islands in the nation,” Sullivan continued. “A 2012 study looked at the nation’s 50 largest cities and measured the temperature differentials over four decades, and Louisville’s temperatures increased more than any other city in the nation. This is our community, and we’re in trouble.”

How does Trees Louisville make a difference?

“The easiest and most efficient way to address the tree loss and urban heat island is to improve the tree canopy,” she affirmed. “You do that by simply planting more trees, and not just in our parks. We need to plant all over the city, and particularly in urban areas. Trees Louisville focuses most of our work in West Louisville and South-Central Louisville, preserving and planting more trees.

“We partner with several organizations and are reaching out to everyone for help,” Sullivan said. “In Louisville, only 30 percent of plantable property is publicly owned. That means 70 percent is privately owned, so we need individuals, businesses and corporations to grow the tree canopy. Trees Louisville and our partners help educate and encourage tree planting in all areas. We also have a partnership with the Division of Community Forestry that offers a tree-bate program that refunds 40 percent of the cost of a new tree.”

What can I do now to help Trees Louisville?

“The easiest thing is to plant a tree of your own, and now through early spring is the best time to do it,” Sullivan stated. “You are making a difference for future generations – your grandchildren, even – in planting that tree. Visit our website, treeslouisville.org to learn more, volunteer or donate to help us grow our mission and the trees. If every member of our community planted a tree, we’d be so far ahead of the game. In Louisville, that would be 1.2 million new trees. Think of what that would accomplish.”

Trees Louisville

3110 Lexington Road

treeslouisville.org

502.208.8746