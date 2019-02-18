Susan G. Komen Kentucky will host the ‘Pink UnTied’ fundraiser on March 8. Proceeds will support breakthrough breast cancer research and quality care for all.

By Christen Smith

Photos courtesy of Komen Kentucky

Susan G. Komen Kentucky is giving Kentuckians a taste of the upcoming Derby season at its annual Pink UnTied fundraiser in Louisville. This racing-themed event will take place at the Omni Louisville Hotel from 6 p.m. to midnight on March 8. Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Kentucky’s mission to end breast cancer forever.

“The theme for Pink UnTied is ‘Win, Place and Show What Pink Makes Possible,’” said Lynda Weeks, executive director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “People often ask how donations to Susan G. Komen Kentucky are being used to fight breast cancer in our communities. This year’s event will showcase the many ways that Kentucky survivors are directly impacted by our organization’s support of statewide programs and global breast cancer research.”

Susan G. Komen is the largest global organization fighting breast cancer, and it stands for much more than just raising awareness about the disease. The local affiliates, including Susan G. Komen Kentucky, use donations to fund global, life-saving breast cancer research as well as statewide programs and services for survivors and co-survivors. Local outreach includes providing breast cancer screenings at no cost, transportation for screenings and treatment and many other forms of support for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer survivors.

“Proceeds from Pink UnTied will help us continue working toward Komen’s Bold Goal – to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the United States by 50 percent by the year 2026,” said Amy Pehlke, board president of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “To achieve this goal, we are investing 75 percent of donations to Komen Kentucky right here in Kentuckiana to support local programs that provide quality care for all. The other 25 percent of donations are used to fund Komen’s global research initiatives.”

You can support Komen Kentucky’s mission by attending Pink UnTied on March 8. Individual tickets are $175 per person and include dinner, full bar service, silent and live auctions and dancing complete with live music by Endless Summer. Corporate and commemorative table sponsorships are available. Attendees are encouraged to wear creative cocktail attire. To find out more, reserve your table or buy tickets, visit www.KomenKentucky.org or call 502.495.7824.