Passport: Places, Trends, Style December 2021

Give the gift of experience this holiday season

By Amy Barnes

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Wardrobe courtesy of Rodes For Him | For Her

What do you give to the person who has everything? VOICE Louisville recently spoke to Crew Aviation regarding unique luxury gift ideas for the one who seems to have it all. Here are a few suggestions to show your appreciation!

What can I offer to the person who does so much for me all year long?

Create an exceptional experience with a memorable trip. For example, a private charter flight to Chicago for the evening will make your significant other swoon! With a short flight, you can leave Louisville in time for dinner at the elegant and esteemed Alinea’s or perhaps attend a black-tie gala evening at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Crew’s concierge team can plan the details of your trip, arrange car service upon landing at Chicago Midway, provide champagne and hors d’oeuvres for the flight, flowers for your beloved, even arrange a photographer to capture the memories before departure.

What can I give to the sports fan in my circle of family and friends?

Treat them to tickets to their favorite team or a bowl game! What better way to show them you understand their love of the sport than to have a private charter flight arranged to take them and their guests, in style, to watch their favorite football team? Life is about experiences, and this is an experience they will not soon forget! Let the Crew team help you create an unforgettable day with a flight dedicated to the game. Onboard appetizers and brews specially stocked with every detail planned for a fun and relaxing day with friends and family.

Can I travel privately with children and pets?

Your holiday travel will be a breeze with kids and pets when you book a flight with us to your destination. Imagine a grandparent’s surprise when you tell them you can make the family Christmas celebration! Forget the headache of arranging pet sitters or juggling a dog crate. Arrive without going through security, dealing with the hassle of delayed or canceled flights and the hours of waiting and walking through airport terminals with small children. Control the timing and destination of your entire flight while eliminating many of the risks of commercial airline travel. Arrive less stressed and ready to enjoy the time with family and friends, knowing our expert staff and crew are managing your trip details. Relax and enjoy the holidays!

What do you buy the sophisticated woman with discerning taste and style?

A trip to New York for a day of shopping, of course! The streets and avenues of NYC are calling, and what better way to finish the year with a private trip complete with a shopping spree? Create an experience for a special lady or treat yourself to a private flight paired with champagne and meal service. With Crew, there is no need to pack your purchases in luggage or check all those spectacular new treasures at the baggage counter. All our aircraft have plenty of room for your new packages and your guests to relax and unwind after a day of choosing just the right outfits and accessories for all of the adventures that await in 2022!

What other unique options do you offer?

Rather than roll the dice with a gift that does not excite someone, you can be the winner by purchasing Crew poker chips. Each chip is $1,000 and can be purchased in any amount and used as payment towards a charter trip. The Crew poker chip is perfect for when you are unsure what to buy your CEO or someone waiting for the next golf experience at an exclusive course.

Another option is to purchase a Golden Ticket! Membership in The BeauMonde Society is the perfect gift for a frequent traveler. The BeauMonde Society is an exclusive travel club utilizing private aircraft (membership is subject to approval). We are happy to invite you to our next event to find out more information or contact us for a personal invitation to connect.

Thank you, and happy holidays!

—Crew

Crew Aviation, LLC

1176 Standiford Ave.

Louisville, KY 40213

502.368.7200

crewaviation.com