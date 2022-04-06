Passport: Places • Trends • Style April 2022

Crew Aviation is the fashionable way to fly

By Shannon Wiedekamp

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Clothing Provided By Glasscock/Glasscock Too

What is the best way to travel with your Derby hat box, race day attire, tuxedo and gala gown? On a private flight with Crew Aviation, of course! The Kentucky Derby has a rich tradition of fashion. The founder of The Kentucky Derby, Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. and his wife encouraged women to attend the race by requesting full morning dress and as a time to socialize with friends. The tradition continues today with women and men dressing in upscale, glamorous and trendy fashions.

When traveling to Louisville for the Derby, Kentucky Oaks, or any events leading up to the first Saturday in May, your “best bet” for the fastest time is to book a private jet charter with Crew Aviation. Arrive in style, on your schedule, safely and securely.

In the weeks leading up to the Derby, both commercial and private flights into Louisville will fill up quickly. Plan ahead and ensure that you do not miss any excitement surrounding the greatest two minutes in sports! Start your private flight on a Crew Aviation aircraft with a Mint Julep or glass of champagne while the crew secures your luggage and hat box. When you arrive at our private hangar in Louisville, we can arrange for a private car and driver to take you to your hotel or to have a rental car delivered for you.

Make your trip to the Kentucky Derby an unforgettable experience this year. For those who want to enjoy the entire Derby Week festivities, we can help provide you with a list of events and concierge services. If you are flying in just for the day, our hangar is within minutes of Churchill Downs Racetrack. Arrive just in time to hear the call to the post and sing “My Old Kentucky Home” and depart soon after the blanket of roses has been placed upon the neck of this year’s winning thoroughbred.

Luxury, ease of travel, flying on your schedule, safety and security are why Crew Aviation is the fashionable way to fly!

In Memory of Wyatt Batchelor

March 25, 1959 to March 2, 2022

On March 2, Crew Aviation lost a beloved member of our team. Captain Wyatt Batchelor was the Director of Maintenance and a commercially rated ATP pilot. In honor of his dedication and love of aviation, we have established a scholarship for future generations of aviation professionals. Donations to the Wyatt Batchelor Aviation Excellence Scholarship can be made at

https://gofund.me/2731b35b or Venmo @WBAviation-Excellence

