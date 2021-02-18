Paristown Welcomes Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs

All local, all positive, all the time

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs

Live from the Kitchen Theater at Paristown, it’s “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs!” This popular TV show filmed in our very own city captures the culinary expertise that we see in restaurants across Louisville and the state of Kentucky. “As a former newsperson, I was tired of reporting bad news and thought there were a lot of good news stories to share,” said Michael Lattin, the producer of “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs.” “So we decided to do all local and all positive TV, telling stories about good things happening in our community. Eighteen years ago, that was food and our growing restaurant scene, so food gave us a vehicle to tell good news stories about people and places in our community. Food is a way to connect everyone.” The show is on five major networks airing in Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green. For channels and times, visit their website at secretsofbluegrasschefs.com/tvshowtimes.

The show is co-hosted by Tim Laird, America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, and Kevin Harned, WAVE 3 TV Chief Meteorologist, and filmed in the Kitchen Theater at Paristown, according to Mint Julep Tours’ website. “Paristown has a big, huge footprint, so we can safely put on a great live show, expand our audience to a lot more seats and it’s a whole different experience,” explained Laird. “People can shop afterward because it’s also the new home of Stoneware & Co. It’s such a vibrant area down there. We’re helping out a booming area, and I think that’s going to be the next big thing.”

According to Laird, the show’s premise is to highlight local chefs and their restaurants and learn the secrets of how to make the best cuisine. Viewers get to know the chefs through the show as Laird and Harned learn more about the chefs’ backgrounds and how they got into their field. “One thing I can say that we’re proud of is how the show takes people out of their culinary rut. I call it that because too often people end up eating at the same places, but when we air one of our shows people say, ‘I’ve got to go there.’ They then feel comfortable about going there because they feel like they’ve already met the chef, they’ve seen what the menu looks like and they’ve seen what the restaurant looks like,” said Laird. “So we really get people up and moving and going to different locations. We’ve had people where the show airs in Lexington and it’s showing a restaurant in Louisville and they’ll drive to Louisville and vice versa. It’s really about propping up our culinary scene, our chefs and our restaurants and it really is working.”

“Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs” features all kinds of restaurants, from casual restaurants like cafes and more upscale restaurants with white tablecloths. Their goal is to feature a wide variety of cuisine that shows off the magnificence of Kentucky’s culinary scene. “The fact that we’re going strong after 18 years is a testament to Louisville’s incredible culinary scene that continues to cultivate new restaurants and talented chefs,” said Harned. “‘Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs’ may be, if not the longest, one of the longest, continually running locally produced entertainment shows in Louisville.”

The show has two different formats. Some episodes are filmed in the chef’s restaurant, and other episodes are filmed in the Kitchen Theater at Paristown. The live shows take on a unique format. The audience gets to sample everything the chefs cook, see behind-the-scenes banter between the chefs and the co-hosts, and have a champagne meet-and-greet and a tour of the facility, according to the Mint Julep Tours website. The live tapings take place on the first Saturday of every month and go for three hours as “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs” tapes two episodes. Their last guest chefs were Jeremy Ashby of Azur Restaurant and Patio and Josh Moore of Volare Italian Ristorante. I got the lowdown from Lattin on one of the chefs we can expect to see during the March 6 live taping. “We tape two shows back to back and our featured chef for that day will be Chef David Danielson, the Executive Chef at Churchill Downs. As we look ahead to Derby 2021, he will be featuring some dishes, not only from the Millionaires Row menu but also from the new Matt Winn’s Steakhouse, the first year-round restaurant at Churchill,” explained Lattin. Chef John Varanese of Varansese and River House will also be there, and there are only a few tickets left so make sure to purchase your tickets soon!

Are you interested in purchasing tickets for the live tapings? Keep reading! Tickets are $85 a person, and you get to see two episodes be taped. Mint Julep Tours is the official booking partner with “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs,” so check the website for more information and purchase your tickets at mintjuleptours.com/book-a-tour/our-tours/secrets-bluegrass-chefs. Check out their social media as well for more information, @SECRETSTV on Instagram and Twitter and @SecretsBluegrassChefs on Facebook.

Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs Live Taping

11836 Capital Way

Louisville, KY 40299

mintjuleptours.com/book-a-tour/our-tours/secrets-bluegrass-chefs

502.266.9941

bmbproductions@msn.com