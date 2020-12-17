Outdoor Festive Fun

Enjoy local light shows, markets, ice skating and more to get in the holiday spirit

By Elizabeth Scinta

The holiday season is finally here and I’m sure we’re all looking forward to a little celebration and fun. We’ve rounded up a list of local and festive outdoor events for you and yours to safely enjoy as you share in the magic of the holiday season.

The Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park

Iroquois Park is at it again with another amazing holiday-themed event. You might be aware of the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular they put on every year, well get ready for their new winter-themed event: The Winter Woods Spectacular. Take a half-mile drive through the woods of Iroquois Park and see wonderful holiday scenes filled with magical ice castles, Santa’s workshop, a penguin’s choir and 120 stained-glass windows! The event will run until Jan. 2 and is open from 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $35 per car/SUV/minivan/truck, $50 per passenger van/RV/limousine and $100 per tour bus/limo bus. Brew some hot chocolate, load up the cars and get ready to be transported to a holiday oasis.

Winter Woods Spectacular

Nov. 27 to Jan. 2

6-10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

4800 New Cut Road

Louisville, KY 40214

winterwoodsspectacular.org



Village Christmas Market in Westport Village

This is the last weekend for this event, so make sure you stop by to get in the holiday spirit! In the green space near Tunie’s Boutique, you’ll find a beautiful Christmas Market filled with local shopping opportunities, festive warm beverages, charcuterie boxes, baked goods and more. Some of the vendors you’ll find there are: Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar/Board and You Custom Charcuterie, Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company, Nustaboutcha, 52 Home, Ah, Whatta’ Bout Mimi! and more! Masks are required, and there will be multiple hand sanitizer stations around the market. Get your holiday shopping on by shopping local.

Village Christmas Market

Nov. 27 to Dec. 20

12-7 p.m. Friday, 11-7 p.m. Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday

1315 Herr Ln.

Louisville, KY 40222

westportvillage.com/event/village-christmas-market/2020-11-27

502.533.8177

Winter Illuminations in the Parklands of Floyds Fork

While walking along this one-mile trail, expect to see ten different light installations accompanied by holiday music and surrounded by the Parklands’ beautiful nature. The lights are synchronized to music, so you really get to see ten separate light shows, and I promise, it’s something you don’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased online here for $17.99 Wednesday and Thursday and $19.99 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; there are discounted tickets for children aged three to 12. Tickets and reservations are required before walking through the Winter Illuminations trail. The trail is open from 5:45-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:45-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reserve your tickets now for a little exercise and holiday cheer all wrapped up in one.

Winter Illuminations

Nov. 20 to Jan 3.

5:45-8 p.m Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5:45-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40245

Winterilluminationsky.com

Hermitage Farm Holiday Art Walk

Hermitage Farm’s Holiday Art Walk Installation is another excellent chance to get outside and be festive while also seeing Kentucky’s beautiful countryside. In the woods behind Barn8, the woods are coming alive with lights and music timed perfectly with each other. The light projectors illuminate the landscape with magnificent colors and patterns as it tells a story of wonder. The light show will continue to change each season, and as someone who got to see the fall light show, I can only imagine how memorable and festive the holiday version will be. Tickets can be purchased online and are half off for those dining at Barn8. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Get dinner and a show all on the same night at the same location!

Hermitage Farm Holiday Art Walk Installation

Dusk to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

10500 W. U.S. Hwy 42

Goshen, KY 40026

hermitagefarm.com/product/art-walk

Lights Under Louisville

In a cavern underneath Louisville, one can find over 40 themed displays, 850 lit characters and 5,000,000 points of light waiting to spread holiday cheer to all those that come to visit. Yes, I’m talking about Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern.

“To create an unforgettable holiday tradition, we have added more than one million twinkling lights, a projection mapping experience, a second light tunnel measuring 120 feet and three new themed areas in the past two years. Built over eight weeks, this will be the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever,” stated Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President.

Those who attend can expect to drive through almost one mile of underground passages lit up with holiday scenes and filled with holiday music. This is the perfect COVID-19 friendly experience as you’re in your car the entire time. Lights Under Louisville is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. until December 25, and then limited hours until January 3. Tickets can be purchased online beginning at $29.99 per car, increasing in price depending on your vehicle’s size. Purchase in advance to make everything flow smoothly!

Lights Under Louisville

Nov. 13 to Jan. 3

Daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. until Dec. 25, 5-10 p.m. Dec 26-27, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 28-Jan 1, 5-10 p.m. Jan. 2-Jan. 3

1841 Taylor Ave.

Louisville, KY 40213

Lightsunderlouisville.com

877.614.6342

Paristown Fȇte de Noël

Paristown neighborhood has opened its Fȇte de Noël, the Festival of Christmas, full of all kinds of activities for every age. The six-week winter village features an ice skating rink, The Cafė, Brent St. Holiday Market, various holiday movie nights and more!

The ice skating rink is the only authentic outdoor ice skating rink in Louisville, and tickets can be purchased for $13 at the Paristown Holiday Ice Rink Skate Shack and include skates and an hour-long session. Masks are required, and the rink capacity is limited to 50% for everyone’s safety.

The Cafė is the perfect place to warm up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate or apple cider after an excellent ice skating session. With a full bar and a new dinner menu, The Cafė has something for everyone in the family.

Brent St. Holiday Market is the perfect place for all of your holiday shopping needs. Filled with vendors and makers from the Fleur de Flea Vintage Market, there are all kinds of unique, local gift options available. The market is open until Dec. 24, so make sure to head over before it’s too late!

Paristown Fȇte de Noël

Nov. 25 to Jan. 3

Hours vary depending on which event you’re attending

720 Brent Street

Louisville, KY 40204

paristown.com/fetedenoel