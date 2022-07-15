Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Event Calendar is Blooming

Everyone romaine calm! Yew Dell has a program or class for all to enjoy.

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Take a break from the heat and indulge in a chicken salad wrap, a side of pasta salad (think: roasted corn, feta and balsamic reduction) and a homemade cookie from Martha Lee’s Kitchen, Yew Dell Botanical Garden’s newest addition. The restaurant opened on July 7 and was named in honor of Martha Lee Klein, who played an essential role in the success of Yew Dell Farm & Nursery, according to the press release. The restaurant is open on the weekends and also Thursday nights while the Bourbon & Botanicals Summer Music Series is occurring.

Throughout July and August, on Thursday nights, attendees of the Bourbon & Botanicals Music Series receive a tour of Yew Dell’s enchanting gardens and jive to the music from the impeccable lineup they’ve arranged. The lineup features bands like Bourbon Baroque, Rosie and The Rockabillies and the Fab 2, to name a few. Although the series has already sold out for this season (make a note for next year so you can get tickets in time), Yew Dell has many other opportunities for visitors to enjoy their spectacular grounds.

Consider trying one of their many workshops like the Soil Conservation Overview in-person workshop or the Forest Bathing in-person Workshop, where Russ Turpin helps guide you into immersing yourself in the atmosphere of the trees. Visitors can lace up their hiking boots and hop on a trail, participate in garden plant research or participate in an educational program like the two mentioned above. Additionally, the Children in the Dell program has three sessions remaining focusing on the topic of pollinators. This event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of July.

As Yew Dell celebrates their 20th anniversary, they continue to add new events, update the grounds and focus on educating visitors on gardening techniques and all things nature. Also, workshops and classes don’t stop when the leaves begin to change and the temperature drops, so make sure to take advantage of the variety of programs they offer.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

6220 Old LaGrange Rd.

Crestwood, KY 40014

502.241.4788

yewdellgardens.org