The Parklands 5K Walk & Run Went off Without a Hitch

The 5K supports The Parklands Fund for the maintenance and operations of the parks

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by The Parklands

On Saturday, June 4, 600 registrants excitedly lined up at the starting line at Beckley Creek Park, waiting for the starting gun to pop, signaling the start of the fourth annual Parklands 5K Walk & Run. “The event was started so that The Parklands had a fundraising event that was a family event that everyone could participate in,” says Sam Stewart, the Director of Development and External Relations for The Parklands.

The Parklands opened its first amenity, the Marshall Playground and Sprayground, a little over ten years ago, according to The Parklands’ website. Now across the four parks that make up The Parklands (Beckley Creek Park, Pope Lick Park, Turkey Run Park and Broad Run Park) and The Strand, they experience close to four million visits a year. Since The Parklands is one of the country’s largest donor- and visitor-supported public park systems, they rely heavily on fundraising events like the 5K to keep the parks operating.

The 5K was conducted virtually during the pandemic, allowing the event to go on but from any location. This year, The Parklands kept the virtual option as well, so anyone who had prior commitments or was out of town on the day of the race could still compete on their own time, Stewart explained. At the end of the race, in-person and virtual participants received a finishers medal (yippee!).

With the help of the presenting sponsor, Enchanting Adventure Travels, race day was a big success and raised around $60,000, which goes into The Parklands Fund, according to Stewart. “The Parklands raises about $4.5 million a year for the annual operating budget to keep the parks safe, clean, fun and beautiful 365 days a year for free,” explained Stewart. Alongside the 5K fundraiser, The Parklands hosts its annual Field & Fork event at Turkey Run Park. This year, the tenth annual Field & Fork event will take place on September 10; For more information, please visit theparklands.org/fieldandfork.

Our team at VOICE Louisville encourages our readers to grab your walking shoes, bike or a picnic blanket to head out and enjoy the magnificent parks we are so fortunate to have in our backyard.

The Parklands

theparklands.org

502.584.0350