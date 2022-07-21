Support Local

The Buy Local Fair is back in full force after having a scaled down version in 2021

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos by Kriech-Higdon Photography

Get out your credit cards and head down to the annual Buy Local Fair at Louisville Water Tower Park on Saturday, July 30. We promise you won’t want to miss this event as it’s the first time since 2019 that the fair will be back in all of its glory.

“It’s been a rough past couple years for our local businesses, and there’s no better time than now to get out and patronize the businesses that make our city unique,” said Jennifer Rubenstein, Executive Director of Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), the organization putting the event on. “The Fair is also one of LIBA’s biggest fundraisers, and the funds are critical to our mission of supporting local, independent businesses and promoting the Buy Local message.”

Up and down the lawn, attendees can shop at more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations and farmers. When guests have fulfilled their shopping quota, they can watch Chef Jeff Dailey of Proof On Main take on Chef Henry Wesley of 8UP in a cooking competition, cool down in the misting tent and bob along to some music by DJ Kim Sorise. If you’ve got kiddos tagging along, don’t fret, the fair will also have a Kids Fun Zone presented by Carmichael’s Bookstore.

“The Buy Local Fair is a chance for us to come together with our fellow independent businesses and connect with the community,” says Stephanie Philpott, owner of Amish Hills Furniture. “It’s a great way for people to get to know their Louisville neighbors behind the local businesses that keep our community unique and thriving. Amish Hills continues to support the Fair because it’s good for our business and good for the community, a win-win all around.”

A few new additions to look out for include Carmichael’s Bookstore unveiling their “book mobile” created from an old Frito Lay truck and demonstrations from the Derby City Street Curling Club, according to the press release. So, grab your friends, support local businesses and have fun while doing it.

