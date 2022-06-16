Michter’s Speakeasy is Bringing the Roaring Twenties Back

Drink fine bourbon while dancing the night away to swanky jazz in your finest 1920s attire

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Zymage JZ & Frazier History Museum

Put on your flapper dress and grab your pinstriped suit, it’s time to dance the night away at Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier. When the clock strikes 6:30 p.m. on June 23, time will turn back 100 years prior when dappers and dames dressed to the nines, danced to bubbly jazz and imbibed in secret.

After a four-year break, the Frazier History Museum and Michter’s Distillery are excited to bring back this popular event, and they’re going all out. “After a four-year hiatus, we’re so excited to revive our popular Speakeasy series with the June 23 Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier. Guests will get to enjoy great food, Black Manhattan cocktails, and tastings of Michter’s Bourbon, Rye, and Barrel Proof expressions,” explained Andy Treinen, the President and CEO of Frazier History Museum. “We’ve booked jazz act Billy Goat Strut Revue, who was a big hit at our past events. They’ll keep the partygoers swing dancing and Lindy Hopping with cabaret music from the 1920s. Plus, the Nitty Gritty will judge our Best Dancing Duo and Best Dressed Duo contests! So put on your best fedoras and pinstripes or pearls and flapper gowns.” As the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, there’s no better place to sip a bourbon cocktail, learn more about Michter’s and indulge in Bristol’s Catering.

Along with the dancing, Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson will lead tastings of Michter’s US*1 Bourbon, Michter’s US*1 Rye and the rare Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Bourbon – an opportunity we promise you won’t want to miss. The US*1 expressions honor Michter’s historical legacy going all the way back to the first whiskey company in 1753.

So, bring out your best 1920s garb and grab a ticket before they’re sold out; after all, how often do you get to escape back in time with a few hundred of your closest friends?

Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier

829 W. Main St.