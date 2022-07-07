Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant hosts a Music & Magic Show

Enjoy great music from Ragamuffin Sons and be mystified by illusions from David Sloan

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant and Tascha Sodan

Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant is hosting a Music & Magic Show on the Farm with Ragamuffin Sons and David Sloan on July 16. The barn doors will open at 5 p.m., where attendees can enjoy the buffet dinner featuring delectable Southern comfort options before the show begins.

The farm was purchased in 1926, and in 1983, the construction of the restaurant was complete. The farm and restaurant have been a staple to the Starlight community ever since. One might be familiar with the pumpkin patch and the iconic pumpkin butter but not so familiar with the events they host throughout the year. The Music & Magic Show is one of the many events they host throughout the year and is a guaranteed good time. After indulging some delectable bites, stay put for the start of the show at 6 p.m.

Ragamuffin Sons, a local Christian rock band, will kick off the show with David Meek on the lead vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard, Brian Foster on the lead guitar and background vocals, Jim Dandy on the rhythm guitar, Sam Montgomery on the bass guitar, Ron Powers on the drums and background vocals and Patrick Perry on the keys.

“Ragamuffin Sons is honored and excited to partner with the Huber’s Farm Family to bring music back to the farm. We are super excited to be sharing the evening with David Sloan Illusions. Come prepared to be amazed, uplifted, and well fed,” said Meek.

Following their performance, local David Sloan, a Christian Illusionist, will take the stage. Illusionists present one reality to the audience while hiding something in a way that tricks the audience into being surprised at what they’re seeing. You never know what trick Sloan has up his sleeves, so make sure to attend the event to see what he’s hiding.

Joehubers.com