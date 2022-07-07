APRON Inc.’s Two Significant Fundraising Events Are Back

The Ten Taste Salute and Taste of Independence events raise money to support those in the restaurant industry

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by APRON Inc. and Dan Dry

APRON Inc. is celebrating its talented restaurant community with two fun events, Taste of Independence and The Ten Taste Salute. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2011 as a way to “provide temporary, limited financial relief to professional food and beverage workers in Louisville … who work at locally-owned establishments and who are experiencing financial distress due to illness, accident, emergency or a catastrophic event through no fault of their own,” according to the APRON Inc. website.

On July 17, the Olmsted will be turned into a sampling mecca for Taste of Independence, a widely popular event in the community. After taking a hiatus with the pandemic, APRON Inc. is thrilled to be hosting the event once again. “Since K.O.B.B.E. partnered with Apron in 2021 for Bourbon & Benevolence, we’ve been wanting to strengthen that relationship. So we’re excited to be participating in this year’s Taste of Independents and to have Apron as our beneficiary again for Bourbon & Benevolence on Saturday, December 10,” said Jamar Mack, Founder and President of Kentucky’s Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts (K.O.B.B.E.).

Alongside K.O.B.B.E., guests can also expect to see a table for Gill on the Go, according to Chef Ellen Gill McCarty. Attendees will be able to sample from over 20 of Louisville’s best independent chefs while enjoying melodious jazz music performed by the Robbie Bartlett duo. Additionally, there will be a silent auction that you won’t want to miss.

The second event APRON Inc. will be hosting this year is the glittering The Ten Taste Salute gala on October 9. Inside the atrium of The Cafe at Paristown, attendees will revel in a five-course meal prepared by five distinguished chefs. Paired with the five courses will be five cocktail tastings from five signature bartenders; cheers! Throughout the night, guests can nibble on hors d’oeuvres, throw their betting paddles in the air at the live auction, and celebrate the award winners who have generously extended a hand to help those around them.

APRON Inc. has helped many in the restaurant industry come out on top when life is dealing them a bad hand. “I can speak from experience how Apron made my dark days a little brighter. They have helped me out more than once with my overwhelming bills while I’ve been going to Norton Cancer Institute for the last eight years,” explained McCarty. “I’m so glad I am able to at least give back a little by participating in the Taste of Independence. Eat good food, drink tasty beverages and reconnect with those who love this industry as much as me.” Tickets to APRON Inc.’s two biggest fundraisers of the year are already being sold on their website (aproninc.org).