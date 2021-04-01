NuLu Welcomes Everyday Kitchen

A new dining experience offering Southern comfort food with a modern twist

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos by Sarah Jane Webb

Food Styling by Sara Rounsavall

A new restaurant in Louisville has been added to the fantastic food scene this city has to offer. Logic Everyday Community had the grand opening of their new restaurant, Everyday Kitchen, on April 1. Everyday Kitchen takes a modern twist on comfort food and drinks with Head Chef Mike Wajda, formerly of Proof on Main, and restaurateur Tim Quinlan, formerly of Harvest.

“The hope is that my love for local ingredients will speak to NuLu and the surrounding areas. Our team plans to bring a sense of much-needed community with our take on modern comfort food. These dishes are an expression of my childhood and travels around the world, while also showcasing local farmers and the spirit of our team,” said Chef Mike Wajda. Some of the dishes you can expect to find on the menu include a Chesapeake cream of broccoli soup with crab toast, Farmer Joe’s Pastrami beef belly with rye cavatelli and a rotating “roasted beast” of the day section that will highlight local farmers, according to the press release.

Everyday Kitchen will begin by serving dinner only but will shortly be followed by the opening of brunch, happy hour and eventually lunch, so keep your eyes peeled for the release of new menus and hours. For now, Everyday Kitchen’s hours are from 5 – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and reservations, not required but recommended, can be made through Open Table or the Everyday Kitchen website.

Chef Wajda is also excited to announce Everyday Kitchen’s “Six Courses and a Crown” dinners throughout Derby Week. A six-course dinner curated by Chef Wajda will take place on April 29, April 30 and May 1. The six-course dinner includes:

Chesapeake Cream of Broccoli Soup Masala-Chai Cured Hamachi Slow-Roasted Parsnip Foraged Ramp Cavatelli Jumbo Prawn & Beef Rib Cap Coconut Cream Pie and Bourbon Broken Baklava

Did anyone else’s mouth start watering reading that lineup? The evening is $100 per person, and you can call 502.805.7345 for reservations and more information. The evening includes a welcome drink, dinner and a take-home “hangover kit,” according to the press release; additional courses, pairings and Sommelier-curated wine are available for additional purchase.

Everyday Kitchen

552 East Market

Louisville, KY 40202

everydaykitchen.com/louisville-ky

502.805.7345

everydaykitchen.louisville@lodgic.org