NuLu Welcomes Bar Vetti 2.0

Bar Vetti opened July 7 in a new location inside the AC Hotel with an expanded menu





By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos by Tommy Johns, Neon Bites



You might know Bar Vetti from their previous location on South Fourth Street, but Bar Vetti 2.0 opened July 7 at AC Hotel in NuLu. Bar Vetti was in its South Fourth Street building for three years before co-owners Ryan Rogers and Andrew McCabe, also the executive chef, decided to switch to their new NuLu location. The Italian restaurant will be on the first floor of the hotel with double the capacity of the first Bar Vetti; Rogers and McCabe also plan to add outdoor seating in the future. Bar Vetti will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with short-term plans to add brunch and lunch.

“After a great run inside the 800 Building, the time was right for us to expand our seating capacity and make the move to NuLu and the AC Hotel. We’re confident our loyal guests and newcomers will be excited with the evolution of our restaurant and menu,” McCabe said. There’s free street parking available on Market Street, Main Street and Shelby Street and paid parking available within the NuLu AC Hotel parking garage. Bar Vetti has a “playful vibe” with an Italian menu complete with Kentucky accents. The menu offers selections of house-made fresh pasta, a rotating selection of pizzas and seasonally sourced entrées with ingredients from local farmers.

McCabe has adapted the menu by adding more options to their entrées and sides, such as heirloom tomatoes with olive oil and balsamic or grilled and chilled squash with pepitas and basil. The fan-favorite dishes, such as the smashed meatball burger, will remain on the menu. Accompanying the new menu will be a beverage menu with specialty cocktails, beers, wines and several different bourbon brands. Bar Vetti was one of three restaurants in Louisville to receive a four-star review from the Courier Journal in 2018.

“Our goal is to give our guests an unforgettable dining experience,” said General Manager Hap Cohen. “Andrew has put a tremendous amount of work into creating a menu that blends long time favorites with exciting new plates. Our front of house team is ready to rise to the challenge of elevating our guest service and hospitality.” Bar Vetti is owned by Eternal Optimist Hospitality, which also owns Feast BBQ and Royals Hot Chicken, both also located in NuLu.

Reservations are required until further notice to ensure they remain in the proper state capacity guidelines and can practice proper social distancing protocols. Guests can visit barvetti.com or call 502.883.3331 now to make reservations. Bar Vetti will continue to offer carryout and curbside options as well. Orders can be made through the website or by phone.

Located at:

Bar Vetti, 727 E. Market St.

Louisville, Kentucky 40202

barvetti.com

502.883.3331