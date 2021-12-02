Note from the Publisher December 2021

“Fashion is about change and evolution based on one’s personal references and point of view. We express ourselves through the clothes we wear, reflecting our own personal style, mood, or attitude. Neither loud nor aggressive, clothes should be clean and sophisticated. A designer should offer a woman the elements for her self-expression. A woman’s beauty and self should be enhanced, not defined, by the clothes she wears.”

­—Nili Lotan

Welcome to the December issue. You will find the ‘Best of the Best’ throughout these pages according to the votes submitted to define a winner for each category. Not an easy task. That is why we outsource the tabulating process. It is genuine and reveals the BESTIE for each category according to their results.

We are grateful to those of you that took the time to vote for your favorite business and or professional in their field. To be recognized as one of the best is not an easy task. It takes passion and dedication. Success is not only determination; it also requires discipline. The discipline to acknowledge that you have the know-how and grit to navigate the smooth waters and the rough ones. Those of you who own your own business know what I’m talking about. Day after day, we believe in what we do, passionately willing to take a risk for the sake of understanding our business will succeed because of that passion. We want to promote and encourage our local businesses to flourish by presenting a BESTIE to those of you who continue despite criticism and obstacles. It is an indescribable force that inspires every one of you to reach that level of accomplishment. Bravo, keep on keepin’ on.

Each month our team begins the process to produce another gorgeous monthly issue. With a tremendous dedication to our community, we are committed to bringing a superlative publication to your doorstep each month. This takes countless hours, along with intuitive creativity, to say the least. I am proud of our team and what we have accomplished to continue VOICE Louisville’s legacy. We are grateful for the continued support we have received from our local, regional, national and international advertisers. We can do what we do so well because of your loyalty. With 2022 on the horizon, you will notice our brand subtlety evolving as we look forward to ringing in the new year. Our website will take on a new look that will accommodate other announcements throughout the year. Until then, keep an eye out for the trends we continue to set as well as what’s happening around town.

A special ‘Thank You’ to our readers who also continue to support us. I encourage you to subscribe at voice-tribune.com to have VOICE Louisville delivered directly to your doorstep month after month.

Cheers!

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher