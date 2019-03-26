Nonprofit News

Gilda’s Club Celebrates the 10th year for Night of a Thousand Laughs on May 17

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana will celebrate a decade of laughter to support a serious cause with the organization’s 10th annual Night of a Thousand Laughs (NOTL).

Local VIPs, celebrities and business leaders will brave the hot spotlight and share the stage with a professional comic on May 17 at the Louisville Palace for the annual evening of lighthearted fun. In addition, NOTL alumni from the past 10 years will make special appearances throughout the evening. Performers this year include:

Comic Headliner: Mandee McKelvey (2018 Carney Award winner for Comedian of the Year, recently opened for Tig Notaro at the Kentucky Center)

Host/DJ: Ankur Gopal (NOTL alum, CEO of Interapt)

Local leaders and comics for the evening:

– Sharon Allen (Tri-Arrows Aluminum)

– Karen Lawrence (Louisville-based philanthropist)

– Bernie Lubbers (Heaven Hill)

– Rob King (Northwestern Mutual)

– Alli Truttman (Wicked Sheets)

Ticket sales for Night of a Thousand Laughs benefit families, men, women, teens and children who seek cancer support at Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, 633 Baxter Ave. The evening features a VIP cocktail reception and dinner that includes a meet and greet with the comedians, a live comedy show and an after party.

Night of a Thousand Laughs Benefiting Gilda’s Club

May 17, 5:30 p.m. – VIP reception, 6 p.m. – VIP dinner, 7:15 p.m. – comedy show, 9:30 p.m. – after party

The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Tickets: Show Only – $50 (perfect for the designated driver)

Party Pass – $95 (open bar, show and after-party with desserts, drinks and music)

VIP – $200 (seated dinner prior, open bar, preferred theater seating, and after-party with desserts, drinks and music. Limited quantity.)

For tickets and info, visit bidpal.net/notl2019

Custom Dream Playhouses Gifted to Four Kosair Kids

Through a unique collaboration between local businesses and nonprofits, four Kosair Kids ® received custom-built dream playhouses. In its 9th consecutive year, this year two sets of siblings – Anistyn and Easton and Lola and Oliver – received playhouses on March 21 which were designed, built and decorated especially for their needs. The children are involved in every step of the process.

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) teams with YouthBuild Louisville, Kosair Charities and many local businesses and builders each year to create playhouses, which serve as a therapy-aid for continued strength and improve and enhance their quality of life.

“Alongside our builders, Eldridge Company and Miranda Construction, we are excited to once again be partnering with Kosair Charities, River City Bank and YouthBuild Louisville to provide a safe and fun place for these children to play and dream,” said Juva Barber, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.

About the 2019 Recipients

Lola and Oliver Rosenbaum: Both Lola, 8, and Oliver, 6, have Down syndrome. Oliver is dual-diagnosed with moderate to severe Non-Verbal Autism. The Rosenbaums feel that a playhouse will help promote Lola and Oliver’s physical, cognitive, learning, visual, low muscle tone and hearing experiences all while playing. In addition to traditional therapy, the playhouse will provide continued therapy play in the comfort of home. The children are served by Down Syndrome of Louisville and Visually Impaired Preschool Services.

Anistyn and Easton Hurst: Anistyn, 7, and Easton, 5, were both born with cystic fibrosis. This disease is caused by a defective gene that creates a buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs. A playhouse would encourage active outdoor play, with the movement helping prevent the build-up of mucus in their lungs and avoids persistent coughs. The playhouse will be themed as a superhero lair and assist in their lifelong battle against cystic fibrosis.

Maryhurst’s Raffle for the Roses Gives Horseracing Fans the Chance to Win Once-in-a-Lifetime Derby and Oaks Experiences

Raffle for the Roses is an online raffle that gives Derby fans the chance to experience the Kentucky Derby or the Kentucky Oaks like an A-list celebrity while helping children in crisis.

The Kentucky Oaks and Derby represent two days of the very best of Kentucky’s Southern hospitality, history and excitement. But when the excitement of the races is over, the trauma of our children is still present, all 365 days a year. Maryhurst is there to care every day, giving children hope and providing healing through a continuum of innovative and specialized care.

Enter for a chance to win two packages:

The Champion (Oaks) Package

Four Millionaires Row Tickets to the 145th Kentucky Oaks

Four passes to Kentucky Oaks Paddock Viewing

Four Passes to the Oaks Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle Viewing

Private Tour of Churchill Downs Backside for four (redeemed April 29 through May 1)

Four tickets to Unbridled Eve, the premier Derby weekend celebration

Custom Derby hats from Dee’s Louisville

Total value: at least $3,622

Benefiting Maryhurst, Churchill Downs is providing an unforgettable day at the 145th Longines Kentucky Oaks held May 3, 2019, at the iconic Churchill Downs Racetrack. Your group of four will be given a private and guided backside tour of the track in anticipation of the most exciting two minutes in sports (to be redeemed Monday through Thursday of Derby week). You and three friends will enjoy the fillies’ race from the same seats as the world’s most revered racing enthusiasts, the Millionaires Row dining room with scenic vantage points to view the races from a tiered balcony overlooking the finish line. A host will escort you to experience pre-race paddock viewing access and then watch a race trackside near the Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle. After the race, dance the night away at the star-studded Unbridled Eve at the Galt House Hotel in Downtown Louisville.

The Legend (Derby) Package

Four Millionaires Row tickets to the 145th Kentucky Derby

Four passes to celebrity-filled Kentucky Derby Red Carpet (includes green room access)

Four passes to Kentucky Derby Paddock Viewing

Four passes to the Derby Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle Viewing

Four Tickets to the Official Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party, an invite-only event

Custom Derby hats from Dee’s Louisville

Total value: at least $3,947

Experience the opportunity of a lifetime for you and three guests (total of four) to witness the Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports, live from historic Churchill Downs Racetrack. Rub elbows with the A-list in the green room, where you can see your favorite celebrities walk the red carpet. Enjoy the day at the races from the comfort of a table on Millionaires Row. You and your guests will be given exclusive access to the pre-race paddock viewing before you cheer on your favorite contender trackside near the Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle. Cap it all off at the invite-only official Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party held at the Kentucky Derby Museum after the last horse crosses the finish line.