Nonprofit News

Eric Gurevich with Fund for the Arts honored at Los Angeles Gala for Gift of Life

Gift of Life’s inaugural One Huge Night Los Angeles at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel on Oct. 10, was an incredible and historic evening for the organization – and an emotional one as guests witnessed the introductions of two transplant survivors and their heroic donors. Fund for the Arts Director of Communications and Engagement Eric Gurevich was honored with the Steven Bochco Award.

Gift of Life celebrated the life and legacy of Steven Bochco with the Inaugural Award in his honor, presented by his wife, Dayna, and his stem cell donor, Jon Kayne (above, left). The winner, two-time stem cell donor Eric Gurevich (above, right), exemplifies the qualities Steven was best known for: vision, innovation and storytelling.

When Eric was called as a stem cell donor, he did more than anyone expected, battling a blizzard to get his first Neupogen shot, then, to prevent the bad weather from delaying the transplant, he flew to the donation center four days early so he could donate on time. He has counseled countless new donors since his donation experience to ease them through the process and remains actively involved with Gift of Life.

“Steven Bochco pushed boundaries and redefined television while creating rich, compelling characters. At first, it did not compute that I was named the first-ever recipient of the Steven Bochco Award,” said Eric. “Frankly, I’m still dumbfounded and profoundly humbled. His legacy and this award are a powerful reminder that we all have compelling stories worth sharing. Moreover, at any moment, each of us can rise to do the right thing.”

He and his recipient, Ron Dreben, have become great friends, and Ron was present at the gala to congratulate him.

Also in attendance at One Huge Night Los Angeles was Kim Kardashian West, who received the Impact Award. In September 2016, Kardashian West used her social media influence to focus attention on the need for bone marrow donors, resulting in more than 10,000 new donors joining the registry.

Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness to be held Dec. 20 at New Venue

The Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness will be held for the first time at Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road, on Dec. 20, from 7 to 11 p.m. Previously held at the Clifton Center, the eighth annual event is a fundraiser for the Coalition for the Homeless’s efforts to end youth, veteran and chronic homelessness in Louisville.

This year’s event will feature performances by local musicians and artists, soup from chef Finbar Kinsella, a raffle featuring fine bourbon and food items and a cash bar. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit headlinerslouisville.com. Tickets can be purchased without the usual ticketing fees by visiting either of the two locations of Carmichael’s Bookstore (2720 Frankfort Ave. in Crescent Hill, or 1295 Bardstown Road in the Highlands) or by using cash at the Headliners Box Office. Tickets may also be available at the door, but the event has sold out in advance in recent years, so advanced tickets are encouraged.

The all-star lineup of local musicians who are donating their time and talents to participate in the event include Ben Sollee, John Gage, Tyrone Cotton, Relic with Michael Cleveland, Chris Rodahaffer and Roadie, Johnny Berry and the Outliers, Hound of the Buskervilles, Hot Brown Smackdown, Jeff Thomas and Dan Hardin of Small Time Napoleon, Lance Minnis and Rachel Hrdina, David Benson, Ellie Miller and Friends, Dave Howard, The Eleventh Hour and Appalatin among others.

Longtime Lilly’s chef Finbar Kinsella, now food service director for St. Joseph Children’s Home, will donate his time to prepare soup for Give-A-Jam attendees. Patrons’ first bowl of soup paired with bread donated by Panera Bread Company is included with their ticket purchase, while supplies last. Uptown Cafe, Volare, Jack Fry’s, Red Hog and Wiltshire Pantry have also made significant contributions to the success of the event by donating food for musicians and VIP ticket holders.

In its first seven years, the annual Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness has raised over $200,000 for the Coalition’s Rx: Housing campaign, which aims to house the most vulnerable homeless persons on the streets of Metro Louisville.

Since 2011, the Coalition’s Rx: Housing initiatives have reduced chronic homelessness by 50 percent, and the Rx: Housing Veterans project reached “functional zero.” Recently, the Coalition and several community partners reached a very ambitious goal to secure safe housing for more than 115 homeless young adults in 100 days.

For more information about the work of the Coalition for the Homeless, visit louhomeless.org. To purchase event tickets, please visit headlinerslouisville.org.

Hosparus Health Chief Medical Officer Earns Fellow Designation from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine



Hosparus Health Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Bethany Cox Snider, M.D., HMDC, has been named a Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (FAAHPM), the premier, national professional organization for physicians who care for patients with serious illness. FAAHPM status is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a physician member. Advancement to fellowship status honors exceptional dedication to and scholarship in the field of hospice and palliative medicine.

Dr. Snider received her medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and trained in internal medicine with UK’s Department of Internal Medicine. Following residency, she trained as a Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellow with UK and Hospice of the Bluegrass. She became board certified in hospice and palliative medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2014 and received Hospice Medical Director Certification in 2018 through the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board. Recent awards include the 2015 University of Louisville Gratis Faculty Teaching Award, Business First of Louisville’s 2018 40 Under 40 and Today’s Woman Magazine’s 2018 Most Admired Woman in Healthcare.

Joe Rotella, M.D., MBA, HMDC, FAAHPM, chief medical officer of AAHPM, emphasizes why this recognition matters: “Dr. Snider invited a rigorous evaluation of her practice by her peers and was found to meet the highest standards of professional knowledge, accomplishment, scholarship and personal integrity, distinguishing her as an important leader in the field of hospice and palliative medicine.”

Dr. Snider will receive the FAAHPM designation during the closing plenary session of the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Orlando on March 16, 2019. The annual meeting brings together 3,300 hospice and palliative care providers from across the country.

Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville Gains $1,000,000 from Father John H. Morgan Charitable Trust

Morgan Trust Winds Down, Distributes Assets to the Foundation to Continue Father John’s Vision in Perpetuity

The Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville (the “Foundation”) and the Trustees of the Father John H. Morgan Charitable Trust (the “Morgan Trust”) have jointly announced an agreement by which the Foundation’s permanent endowment will receive $1,000,000 from the Morgan Trust to continue Father John’s vision for Catholic high school students to earn a college degree.

In 1997, Father John H. Morgan, a Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville, established the Morgan Trust to annually provide a college scholarship to a qualifying senior at each of the nine Catholic high schools in central Kentucky. Since 1998, the Morgan Trust has honored the scholarship recipients at the annual Salute to Catholic School Alumni dinner event hosted by the Foundation.

In 1998, the year of his passing, Father John stipulated that the life of the Morgan Trust would be limited to 20 years following his death. In connection with the dissolution of the Morgan Trust in November, the Trustees determined that a large portion of the assets should be used to perpetuate Father John’s vision.

The Foundation will continue the tradition of the Morgan Trust and plans to increase the scholarship awards over time. Most recently, each recipient earned a college scholarship award of $7,000. Richard A. Lechleiter, the president of the Foundation, noted, “For 20 years, the Foundation has had the honor of recognizing the Morgan scholars at our annual Salute dinner event, and I am so thrilled that the Morgan Trustees have blessed us with the opportunity to continue this great tradition going forward. Thanks to Father John Morgan and the Morgan Trustees, more Catholic high school seniors will realize their dream of a college education through the Catholic Education Foundation!”

The Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D., Archbishop of Louisville and Foundation board vice-chair, welcomed the news with great joy and gratitude. “What a wonderful show of support for Catholic school families that the Morgan Trustees would allow the Foundation to carry on with the work of Father John Morgan himself – God has indeed blessed us once again.”