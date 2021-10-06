A celebration in memory of Nicholas X. Simon – Boys & Girls Haven Advocate and Board Member

By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Photos provided by the organization

Boys & Girls Haven is a nonprofit foster care agency that exists to shelter, heal and teach. For 70 years, they have provided a home and a future for some of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, young adults and families. Many of them have been abandoned and abused through no fault of their own and placed in their care. The organization provides them with a home and a future to become resilient members of our community.

On October 23, a celebration will be held at Rabbit Hole Distillery honoring Nicholas X. Simon, an advocate of Boys & Girls Haven and a long-time board member. VOICE Louisville spoke with his daughter, Anna Simon about the legacy of service her late father devoted to thie organization. She expressed, “My father was a very generous, intelligent and kind man. He was the best businessman, but he was always a great father and humanitarian. He loved to give back and instilled that in each of his three children, myself, Nicholas and Alex. My father was on the board of countless Louisville charities and volunteered whenever needed. He was always there for you, even if you were a stranger. Of all the charities and organizations he was involved in, I always heard him speak highly of Boys & Girls Haven. He loved the mission and all of the work father Maloney did. He was on the board for many years, and I am excited to be joining an advisory board and helping co-host our event in memory of him this month. My fiancé, Ivy Stevens and my brothers, Nicholas Simon and Alex Simon.”

Chairman of the Board, Sue Perram, shared “Every day is a success story for the children and young adults in our care. Each day is a new day of healing, learning and growing. When children arrive at Boys & Girls Haven, they are averaging 2-3 years behind school and graduation from high school is a significant challenge. In the 2020-21 school year, which was especially challenging due to the pandemic and virtual learning, Boys & Girls Haven had six young men and women graduate high school. Graduation provides benefits to the child, such as the opportunity to earn higher income and gain access to better living conditions, healthier foods and health care services. Graduation also provides benefits to the community, as it reduces the chances of homelessness and incarceration, which are significant costs to society.”

Boys & Girls Haven

2301 Goldsmith Ln.

Louisville, KY 40218

boysandgirlshaven.org

502.458.1171