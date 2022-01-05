Naturistic Nuptials

A closer look at the two scenic wedding venues in the Parklands

By Sarah Carter Levitch

Photos provided by The Parklands

Centered around the Floyds Fork tributary and natural landscape, the Parklands offers more than a weekend hike in the serene wooded trails, with two event venues that cater to wedding ceremonies and receptions. Whichever venue the couple du jour may choose, there is bound to be gorgeous scenery, both outside and in.

First is the Gheens Foundation Lodge, their premiere indoor event venue. Located right on Floyds Fork, the Lodge has a sweeping wall of windows that backdrops the space with trees and stream. The Lodge can incorporate an outdoor ceremony and indoor reception with an event lawn outside, accommodating up to 300 people inside.

Second is the Hockensmith Barn, a seasonal venue typically available from May through October, as the barn is not temperature controlled. After purchasing the land of a family farm to become part of the Parklands, the original barn was unsalvageable, so the Hockensmith Barn was built in the same style and location. Though more rustic, the barn offers an authentic Kentucky feel with a modern touch, accommodating 250 people or less and only available on Saturday.

Recently, pivoting in the face of the pandemic, the Parklands also began doing small park site ceremonies at select locations and will continue to do so in 2022. These site-specific ceremonies are ideal for a more intimate party of 50 people or less.

Along with the unique natural setting comes an experienced, caring team that is available throughout the planning process to create a custom experience and make any necessary accommodations for each couple. As a donor-supported park, all the proceeds from the venues fund the park’s yearly operations.

The Parklands of Floyds Fork

Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40245

502.584.0350

theparklands.org