Meet Marla Brown of RE/MAX Properties East

A real estate agent determined to do what it takes to find or sell your home

By Elizabeth Scinta

Selling your home or purchasing a new one is an extremely exciting step for many, but can also be intimidating. Having the right realtor can make the experience much easier and more enjoyable if you can find the right agent for you. Meet Marla Brown, a realtor at RE/MAX Properties East who believes that hard work and getting to know your clients is the key ingredient to finding your dream home. We had the chance to talk with her to get to know more.

How did you get into the real estate industry?

I started working for NTS Development Company in 1982. While there, I was selling empty lots, but in 1987, they sent me to real estate school. In 1991, I began working for RE/MAX Properties selling homes. I was New Associate of the Year in four states after my first year with RE/MAX Properties. Recently RE/MAX Properties merged with RE/MAX Properties East as well. I sell the highest-priced homes all over Louisville but focus mostly on Lake Forest, Anchorage, Oldham County and Norton Commons.

What do you love best about being an agent?

My favorite part of the job is meeting new people at every opportunity and job. I focus mainly on selling the larger, more expensive homes in Louisville, so that’s another reason I love what I do. I love getting to know my clients and helping them start a new chapter of their life by helping them sell their home or purchase a new one.

What sets you and your agency apart from other local agents/agencies?

What sets me apart from other realtors is my dedication to be at almost every showing I do. I always have the lights on for showings and make sure to advertise my clients’ homes as much as possible. I’m a hard worker. Also, the Principal Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Properties East, Joe Hayden, is what makes our company unique. He’s brilliant and easy to work with!

What advice would you give homeowners looking for an agent and agency to help them find a new home?

First, have them come and preview your home. Ask them to give you ideas of what to do to fix it up. Next, ask if they’re at every showing. Do they just put a lockbox on the door and forget about it, or do they actually come and turn on the lights and walk people through the homes?

Is there a particular property that’s hot on the market you want to share about?

The one I just listed is a $2.85 million home on Springhill Gardens Drive in Anchorage. It’s in the Anchorage school district and the man who owns it now remodeled most of the home when he purchased it. It’s on 1.7 acres, backs up to a creek, has the best view of Owl Creek Country Club Golf Course and it’s fabulous.

RE/MAX Properties East

10525 Timberwood Circle Suite 100

Louisville, KY 40223

homesinlouisville.com

502.425.6000

Marla Brown

RE/MAX Properties East

502.643.1234

brownremax@aol.com