Meet Lauren Sharp Anderson

VOICE OF LOUISVILLE Account Executive

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Favorite Hobby: Tennis, shopping, spending time with my kids and family, talking, and of course, socializing

Childhood Career Goal: Tennis player or teacher

Best Known For: I’m a connector. I like to connect people and make introductions and help local businesses promote their business. I also love to watch and play sports.

Usually Found: On the phone or texting

Favorite Dessert: Sugar cookies with buttercream frosting and mint chocolate chip ice cream

Favorite Place: The beach with family, Harbor Island, Bahamas and Destin, Florida. I love the pink sand beach in Harbor Island.

Besetting Sin: Coke Zero, online shopping and binge-watching Netflix

Coffee or Tea: Coffee, lots of coffee with fat-free creamer

Fun Fact: I used to want to live on a boat, a yacht specifically, and I love deep-sea fishing or just fishing in a pond with my kids.

Charity Nonprofit: The Community Foundation’s Give For Good Louisville, on September 17. Specifically near and dear to my heart is the Bluegrass Center for Autism. My husband John’s business partner, Ben Byrne, is the former head of the board for the center and his wife, Christen, is the current executive director. They do amazing work for our community and have great fundraising events throughout the year, such as the annual Barrels, Boots and Bluegrass party.