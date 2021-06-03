Meet Johnny Kimberlin

The Jewish Community Center’s Aquatics Director

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photo by Kathryn Harrington

Johnny Kimberlin, the Jewish Community Center’s aquatics director was introduced to the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in a roundabout way. “About 15 years ago, my brother was doing some pool maintenance at the JCC. He was going out of town and he asked me to fill in for him. Soon thereafter, I found myself all in, coaching the swim team and teaching swim lessons. I made really strong connections with member families and staff and quickly became part of the JCC community,” explained Kimberlin.

Kimberlin has been a swimmer all of his life through his recreational team at The Louisville Boat Club and being on the swim team at St. Xavier High School in Louisville. “You could always find me at the pool when I was a kid and well, now as well!” Kimberlin said. Thus, being the aquatics director at the JCC made sense for him. He oversees all of the programs for the JCC aquatics program, which include deep water aquatics group classes, the JCC Gators swim team, the J Swim School, lifeguard certification and the American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED Course. Kimberlin also oversees the aquatics staff composed of lifeguards, swim instructors and swim coaches.

“The largest program at the JCC is our swim lessons program,” shared Kimberlin. “The J Swim School is open year-round and we teach both private and group lessons six days a week. It’s a great way to get kids comfortable with being around water, teach kids water safety and proper swim strokes and inspire a passion for swimming.”

Currently, the JCC has one indoor pool and three outdoor pools for members to enjoy. “I think the word ‘community’ in our title is a big focus for us in our aquatics program. Our outdoor family pool is a great place where the whole community can gather each summer, swim together and enjoy fun amenities like the diving board,” Kimberlin said.

The new Trager Family JCC, currently under construction and slated to open in Spring 2022, will provide a much larger indoor aquatics space for kids and families to enjoy. The new indoor aquatics complex will feature a six-lane lap pool and will be connected to a recreational swim pool with many new fun features. Kimberlin explained, “We will have some new things that we don’t currently have like a slide and a splash pad with various spray features for kids to run around and play in. Also, we’ll have a hot tub and a vortex pool. There will be so many opportunities for families to swim together year-round and for members to exercise in ways we don’t have right now with our current indoor pool. We can’t wait!”

To learn more about the JCC’s aquatics program, including the J Swim School, JCC Gators swim team, aquatics fitness classes and more, visit jewishlouisville.org/the-j/health-wellness/aquatics.

