Louisville’s Boredom Busters

During this challenging time, many of us are beginning to get stir crazy. There are only so many Netflix shows a person can watch, so we’ve compiled a list of things you can do at home thanks to these local institutions.

Explore the Speed Art Museum

The museum may be closed, but the art is still open for all. Kids and parents can take part in online Art Sparks tutorials. Cinephiles can stream the Speed Cinema and read curator Dean Otto’s recommendations. Anyone and everyone can look at pieces from the museum’s various collections.

Join Kentucky Shakespeare Off the Page

Missing your book club? Step into the world of Shakespeare via Off the Page, programs for actors and non-actors alike. Beginning April 4, the group will meet online via the Zoom virtual meeting program to discuss Henry V. Email amy@kyshakespeare.com to register or ask questions.

Take art lessons with LVA

Art Starts with Louisville Visual Art is a new series with creative instructional videos. The first lesson on how to make a Tunnel Book is already up, and a new video will be posted this Saturday morning.

Work on your green thumb with Louisville Grows

The annual Seeds and Starts Sale from Louisville Grows will still take place as the nonprofit will offering curbside pick-up service beginning April 4. Their selection includes fruit trees and berry bushes, vegetable plants and herbs as well as flowers. See the full selection and place an order online.

Dance at home with Louisville Ballet

Turn up the music and get some exercise with this comprehensive guide from Louisville Ballet. Kids and adults can explore various styles of dance from around the world, learn to design a costume, follow performance videos and so much more.