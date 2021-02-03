Louisville Bejeweled

On left balloon:
Ruby with diamond halo links bolo bracelet in white gold, $925; Diamond and pear-shaped ruby earrings, $4,290; Pendulating pink sapphires and diamonds in rose gold, $4,250; Diamond and ruby purse pendant, $885; Sterling silver and banded agate balloon brooch, $179; Loose stones vary in cut, carat and price, available upon request at Aesthetics in Jewelry.
On large balloon:
Diamond tennis bracelet, $72,500; Diamonds by the yard necklace, $2,500; Asscher cut rubies with round and tapered diamond baguette earrings, $16,950; Kunzite and diamond pendant, $6,500. Diamond and ruby puffed heart pendant, $3,500.
On small balloon:
Ruby and diamond circular pendant, $6,549; Straight line ruby and diamond bolo bracelet in yellow gold, $1,690; Rubies set in diamond halo earrings, $3,970; Rhodolite garnet and diamond pendant, $2,490; White and rose gold diamond, pink sapphire and amethyst earrings, $3,690. Loose stones vary in cut, carat and price, available upon request at Aesthetics in Jewelry.
Photographer: Kathryn Harrington
Illustrator: Lane Levitch
Stylist: Liz Bingham
Styling Assistants: Sarah Levitch and Elizabeth Scinta
Coral and turquoise tassel necklace, $22; Three stone ring, $18; Blue rhinestone earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Frog brooch, $18; Multicolor green brooch, $12; Cat brooch, $12; Flower brooch, $12; Bee brooch, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Jade bangle, $199; Beaded pendant necklace, $22; Chanel CC pastel pearl earrings, $1,249; Star earrings, $59; Uno de 50 silver earrings, $129; Uno de 50 silver ring, $99; Stephanie Kantis gold square beaded earrings, $69; Marianna Swarovski crystal bracelets, $129 each; Ann Taylor beaded necklace with tassel, $12, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
Diamond tennis bracelet with oval center diamond, $2,925; Diamond tennis bracelet, $4,100; Amethyst flower earrings, $362; Round and baguette cluster diamond earrings, $3,200; Ruby and diamond ring, $3,025, available at Clater Jewelers Diamond Center.
Red feather earrings, $18; Red beaded necklace, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
Left horse:
Gold chain earrings, $69; Gold chain bracelet, $89; Yellow gold emerald stud earrings, $762; White gold blue topaz stud earrings, $360; Bellarri pink opal, amethyst, sapphire and diamond necklace, $2,530; Blue topaz, peridot, citrine and diamond pendant with gold chain, $515; Garnet, amethyst, pink tourmaline and diamond ring, $3,075; Diamond cocktail ring, $2,200.
Right horse:
Gold chain earrings, $69; Gold chain bracelet, $89; Yellow gold emerald stud earrings, $762; White gold blue topaz stud earrings, $360; Gold fleur de lis pendant with gold chain, $492; Freshwater pearl necklace, $125; Garnet, amethyst, pink tourmaline and diamond pendant with rose gold chain, $2,230; Gold and blue topaz ring; $684; Sterling silver tri pearl ring, $285, available at Clater Jewelers Diamond Center.
Flower necklace with amber stones and pearls, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
Orange magnetic necklace, $65; Detachable magnetic horse pendant, $45; Gold chain necklace with Swiss blue topaz pendant and slice diamond clasp, $595; Multi-colored clip-on earrings, $198; Blue tassel earrings, $88; Pink feather earrings, $94, available at Summer Eliason Design.