Louisville Ballet 70th Anniversary Season Returns to Live Performances

By Emily Renco

Photos provided by the Louisville Ballet

After a year of virtual audiences and digital performances, the Louisville Ballet is thrilled to announce that its 70th season, the 2021-2022 year, will happily return to in-person performances. Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Robert Curran shared, “Louisville Ballet’s 70th Anniversary Season once again demonstrates our Company’s depth of artistic talent, collaborative spirit, commitment to the artform and willingness to push its creative boundaries toward innovation and growth.” While the Company successfully continued to provide the community with masterful digital performances this past year, the Company is more than ready to get back to connecting in person with its audience.

The 70th Season opens in November with an updated version of Curran’s original, futuristic “Swan Lake,” featuring iconic works by American ballet luminaries George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and brings to life two world premieres including a reimagined “Sleeping Beauty” by Resident Choreographer Adam Hougland. Additional highlights include the return of the holiday favorite, “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker,” a world-premiere work created in collaboration with Louisville-based jazz musician and composer, Dick Sisto, and community favorite, in-studio production, “ChorShow,” created by and for Louisville Ballet Artists.

“As one of the oldest, continuously operating ballet companies in the country, I’m incredibly proud that we are reaching this milestone – especially as we emerge from a historically challenging time,” said Curran.

Entering his eighth year as the Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Curran commented, “Knowing that while this Company’s resilience and creativity have been put to the test, we’ve been transformed by the incredible support received from our community and friends, both next door and across the globe. The connections we’ve found and maintained through this past year’s entirely distant, digital season have grown and sustained us.” For the full list of the 70th Anniversary Season performances visit the Louisville Ballet website or call the box office at 502.583.2623. Season Ticket Packages are also available for purchase now.

