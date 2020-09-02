Letter from the Publisher

“Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul.”

– Peggy Toney Horton

Welcome to the September Bourbon issue. Alluring, evocative and engaging, the collection of bourbon aficionados featured within the pages of this beautiful issue takes us into the world of distilling and the nuances of creating what we Kentuckians refer to as “liquid gold.” Our team of Account Executives have rallied together prominent brands that you will find informative, along with discovering the passion of each Master Distiller our talented writers and photographers had the opportunity to meet along the way. We are also spotlighting one of our Account Executives, Lauren Sharp Anderson. As a devoted mother of two beautiful children and wife to John Anderson, Lauren works diligently with local businesses to connect people in the community with The Voice-Tribune for each special issue we publish. Learn more about her besetting sins and other intriguing fun facts on her profile page.

Mark your calendar! During a 24-hour celebration of philanthropy, Give for Good Louisville 2020 will be held from midnight to midnight on Thursday, September 17, 2020. On that day, donors may contribute to their favorite nonprofits at giveforgoodlouisville.org. During these unprecedented times due to the pandemic, giving is more important than ever before. Your support will demonstrate your commitment to the local nonprofit community and any amount of giving will make a difference. Learn more about the Community Foundation’s giving day and future updates by signing up for their Nonprofit News e-news by visiting their website at cflouisville.org.

As the iconic local publication for over 70 years, The Voice-Tribune will continue to provide content that is engaging and relevant to our community. Our gratitude goes out to our constant supporters and loyal advertisers, we can’t thank you enough. Without you, we could not do what we do so well. Let us hear from you, after all, it is your voice that matters.

Truly yours,

Janice Carter Levitch

Publisher