Letter from the Publisher

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This quote from Dr. King is one of many he is famous for. However, this one in particular resonates with me in regards to the recent headlines of the day. Let us all do our part to make our community and our world a better place.

The Voice-Tribune represents a legacy of more than 70 years serving our community with a publication that focuses on the arts, entertainment, local businesses and charitable causes to name a few. We stepped out of our usual approach to our fashion editorial to feature our team in this issue. As we scouted for locations, I stumbled upon one of the most interesting trees I have ever seen. Over my shoulder, I heard my scouting assistant, Steve, whisper in my ear, “You should climb that tree and make that the spot for your fashion photo.” It only took me a nanosecond to agree with him. Of course, it took a ladder, a shoe assistant and thoughts of floating to help me get up there, but I did it. Once I was securely perched on the mammoth-sized branch, I knew we were creating something special. Take a look for yourself and meet our team that makes creating this amazing publication appear effortless.

Our COO Laura Snyder is a true leader and rarely steps into the spotlight. However, with a little coaxing, she finally agreed to be part of the photoshoot organized by our Photographer Andrea Hutchinson and Editor in Chief Liz Bingham. Working remotely is the norm of the day and the vision was to move our offices out into a wide-open space to bring an organic and off the beaten path approach to our fashion editorial.

We have also included Shirelle Williams, Sarah Levitch and Elizabeth Scinta, three of the most efficient and talented interns we could ever dream of having the opportunity to work with and whose talents have added to the quality of our publication. Take a peek at the features each one of them has contributed to and you’ll see how wonderful they are.

Staff Photographer Kathryn Harrington has provided us with her photographic talents time after time. She captured images of the recent protests that document the importance of our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and having your voice heard.

To our advertisers and readers, I would like to express our gratitude for your continued support and loyalty that elevates The Voice-Tribune month after month.

Yours truly,

Janice Carter Levitch

Publisher