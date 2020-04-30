Letter from the Publisher

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” – John F. Kennedy

Change is the law of life, and it requires us to be flexible and to accept this idea of such a new reality. John F. Kennedy said it best in his quote that those who only look to the past or present are certain to miss the future. The future is something we all need to keep our eye on during this time and situation in our community and the world.

Long walks are the present-day escape that can provide a pocket of time for us to think about the future. Recently, I had the opportunity to hike a mountain trail, which was something I have never experienced (yes, it’s true, believe or not). Feeling the sunshine at the top of the mountain trail offered a ray of hope that soon, life will return to a new normalcy. A fitness routine has been a priority in my life for many years and that includes long walks. It has kept me accountable, mentally healthy and focused, which is especially important while currently working remotely.

On our cover this month, we are featuring three accomplished young ladies who are members of the Long Run Woodford Hounds club. Thankfully, the photos were taken weeks ago by one of our staff photographers, Andrea Hutchinson, before social distancing was necessary. The three of them locked arm-in-arm offers a visual symbol of closeness and solidarity that I believe our community can relate to at this time. In honor of Mother’s Day, we have included interviews with the mothers of all three ladies to learn what it’s like to support their daughters in this unique sport.

Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS) was established in 1985 by a group of concerned parents and community volunteers. Their mission was to enhance early learning opportunities to Kentucky and Indiana’s youngest children with blindness and low vision. Your heart will melt when you take a look at the story our Managing Editor Mariah Kline wrote and learn how you can help support this nonprofit agency.

Comfort food can soothe the soul and provide our palates with moments of bliss. Our food columnist Liz Gastiger bakes up a chocolate brownie treat using a recipe that will have you ordering ingredients so you can give it a go yourself. Turn on some music while you’re baking, and enjoy the time well spent at home. During the last few weeks, we have all been challenged to discover just how far our inner spiritual strength can be stretched, who and what our hearts are tethered to and how deeply compassionate we truly are. May you stay safe and healthy and offer a helping hand to someone who needs comforting (cue the brownies).

Thank you to our loyal readers and advertisers who continue to support us. Let us hear from you. After all, it is your voice that matters.

Janice