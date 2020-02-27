Letter from the Publisher

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body but the soul.”

–Alfred Austin

Opening each issue with a quote introduces our monthly content in a unique way. Most recently, I had a notable person in our community tell me she was so inspired by one of the quotes, she is going to incorporate it into a wedding ceremony that she is officiating. Here is another great one that I just have to share:

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade.” –Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

March offers us days that are golden, crisp and full of anticipation for the warmer months ahead. In this issue, we offer you just that: a glimpse of springtime with a tour of historic Botherum, the home of Jon Caroftis. Captured by our staff photographer Kathryn Harrington, the images will delight your senses, as will the feature that highlights some of the history of this magnificent home.

In this month’s health section, President & CEO of the Frazier History Museum Andy Treinen takes on a fitness challenge with his family that includes climbing to a rooftop garden with Jeff Howard. Known as our fitness guru, Jeff thought it would show us how fitness can be a fun experience with your family joining in, especially in a gorgeous setting like the Frazier History Museum rooftop garden (designed by Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens and Nick Holmes).

Even our cover model, Willa Pettit, reflects the beauty of nature that we can find in vegetable and fruit gardens. The design she is modeling by local artist Wende Cudmore for KMAC Couture is made from dried fruits and vegetables. We are proud to be the media sponsor for the event taking place April 11 on Main Street in front of KMAC Museum. A runway show like this is one you definitely don’t want to miss. I suggest you get a ticket soon unless it has already sold out. In that case, watch for our exclusive coverage to follow in the May issue.

Also in this issue, Bennie and Maria Pollard – owners of NOVA Salon and an innovative husband-and-wife team – talk about the NOVA Collective. Their “artistic groove,” if you will, inspires and motivates this dynamic couple to always reach for more. A leader within the salon industry, NOVA Salon is known for their cutting-edge attention to trends in the hair industry while they also keep an eye on classics.

We are “keepin’ it local” so our readers can learn about what’s happening in our community with local folks. We want to thank our loyal advertisers who trust us to reach the audience that helps their businesses thrive. Our team is passionate about what we do, and that fuels our determination to produce an iconic publication that shines with integrity issue after issue. Celebrating 71 years speaks for itself. Thank you for picking up The Voice.

Janice