Letter from the Publisher

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

For most of us, the holiday season usually has our calendars filled with family gatherings and festive parties. This year marks a season filled with mixed emotions, mostly nostalgic, as we yearn for days gone by and remember what it was like when there weren’t so many restrictions in place. On a personal note, I’m looking forward to keeping the festivities to a minimum and celebrating things that resonate within. Sharing our time with family and friends (when possible) over a good meal, engaging in stimulating conversation and creating something extraordinary out of an uncomfortable time in the world definitely strikes a chord with me. Light a fire in the fireplace and gather around to connect on a deeper level with each other. These are the moments that can offer reassurance, a little comfort and go a long way to soothe our soul.

In this issue, we endeavored to surround you with content that provides hopeful trepidation for the year ahead. We also want to remind you of the local businesses that offer inspiration and recognize each one in our Bestie Award winners list. Throughout this issue, you will find culminating page after page, everything from interior design inventiveness to fashion poised in a different setting. From our editorial team to our talented account executives, everyone has a contribution that creates this iconic publication that enables us to share it with our beautiful community month after month. Without each team member, this publication would not be what it is, nothing short of fabulous cover to cover.

Our loyal readers and advertisers are of the utmost importance to us. Let me take a moment to say thank you to each and every one of you. Without your allegiance fueling our passion to deliver The Voice of Louisville to our beautiful community, we could not do what we do so well.

With gratitude,

Janice Carter Levitch

Publisher