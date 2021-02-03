Letter from the Editor

Photos by Kathryn Harrington.

Siri, play “Love Is All Around Us” from Love Actually…

Dear Voice Readers,

As that song plays in your head, our roses are pink and our cheeks are red while blushing from all of the LOVE in this issue we hope to spread. It is filled with all of Valentine’s best, from champagne to chocolate to adoptable pets. We wanted to focus on keeping things local, so inside you’ll find everything you need if you’re a yokel.

If you enjoy champagne but want to know more, we asked the folks at The Champagnery and Prospect Party Center to fill us in on what’s in store. If chocolate is more your go-to treat, we interviewed the specialists at Art Eatables, Muth’s and Schimpff’s so listen up and take a seat. If sweets aren’t your thing, but you want to indulge, read up on Matt Jamie’s soy sauce and travels to Japan we got him to divulge. If traveling is more your cup of tea, check out the article on PrivateFlite Aviation and soon somewhere else you could be!

We can’t know love without our furry friends, so we featured the work of the Humane Society and the many broken hearts it mends. There’s also a cool store called Gangsta Dog, with homemade treats made just for your frog — I mean dog.

For the ladies and gents who love Wine Women & Shoes, don’t worry, it’s back, but with a virtual party and auction items for you to choose.

Speaking of gifts, for those who love sparkle, check out our jewelry editorial, paired with Louisville icons and fit for a princess, like Meghan Markle.

If fashion and art are more your Speed (get it?), read about Isabelle de Borchgrave who makes paper look like tweed and the contemporary glass collection of Leonard and Adele Leight that is so expansive, it’s sure to excite.

If music is the song of your heart, escape to La La Land Studios in an article about local artists with tracks to add to your Apple Music cart.

If you’re hoping your honey will buy your dream home, we found it, it’s real, and the current owner might even give you a meal!

Dining out is back, with pics from Morning Fork and NYE, but if you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s spot, there’s a place that sounds like var Betti that’s owned by someone I love a lot.

If local couples’ love is something you find sweet, we have five to share with you, and even the Laws of Attraction in case you someday meet. If you happen to just love love, like me, then Bekki Jo Pritchard’s explanation of the seven types of love, is definitely a must-read!

Now, enough of this rhyming, it’s making me blush, just know I love each and every one of you very, very much.

Love,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief