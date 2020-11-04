Letter from the Editor

The November issue, our Arts issue with a special Giving section, is one that is usually bursting with gala and fundraiser event photos with everyone excited to see if they made it on the pages in their black-tie best. This year, however, due to the pandemic — as we all keep saying — just like everything else, they have gone virtual. You will, however, find an increase in event photos this month in our “Occasions” section, so don’t give up on finding your photo just yet! Our fashion editorial was my first inspiration for this issue, attempting to portray and rethink what a virtual gala meant and how we gala-goers can still have fun with it. It includes an array of at-home formal looks that I hope will inspire you to also have some fun with fashion again and get dressed up just because. Take my Editor’s photo, for example. Not my typical look as I’m sure you noticed, but it’s the Arts issue and I kind of look like an orchestra conductor (or a pirate or a Shakespearean actor according to a coworker). But the point is, I had fun with it and I hope you can laugh along with me.

To honor the Arts community in Louisville — aside from my silly outfit — we featured a story, written by Sarah Levitch, on how Actors Theatre, the Louisville Ballet, the Kentucky Opera and the Louisville Orchestra are pivoting their typical performance methods to continue to provide us with the enjoyment of their highly-skilled talents. Josh Miller visited the NuLu art gallery Quappi Projects to cover its new exhibition, “We All Declare For Liberty: 2020 and the Future of American Citizenship.” We interviewed Speed Museum Director Stephen Reily and his team about Reily leaving his position in March 2021 and what that means for the team and museum going forward. Elizabeth Scinta checked in with the Frazier History Museum to learn about its new exhibit, “Cool Kentucky,” that includes items from the local and internationally known murder mystery novelist, Sue Grafton, who Steve Humphrey took a break from writing about science to reflect on their history together.

To recognize the nonprofits in our community that need our help now more than ever, we dedicated an entire section to local nonprofit organizations in the hopes that you too can lend a helping hand. We featured one such organization, AMPED, located in the West End, that was written by Miranda McDonald and also the Community Foundation of Louisville who just had a record-breaking Give For Good Day in both money raised and donors. We interviewed the Huber family who has been giving back through their Orchard, Winery & Vineyards and Starlight Distillery, and Maker’s Mark who is releasing the limited edition CommUNITY Batch bottle with all proceeds benefitting the LEE Initiative.

Our Tastes writer, Liz Gastiger, shared a delicious chocolate cake recipe that is meant to bring people together and our Health writer this month, Joe Kirven from Milestone, shared five ways to de-stress for the holidays. Speaking of the holidays, we also have a 60+ item Gift Guide that is sure to have something for everyone on your list, all available locally, and a beautiful home designed by Leslie Lewis Sheets to inspire you to get your home holiday-ready.

I hope you enjoy this issue and that it inspires you to bring some fun back into your life and to honor the arts and nonprofit community of our great city of Louisville.

Sincerely yours,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief