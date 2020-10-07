Letter from the Editor

October is a month of change when we enjoy the fall colors and celebrate the final bounties of the harvest before the colder winter months arrive. It is also a month that we bring awareness to those who have survived or are still fighting breast cancer. In this issue, you’ll find an article about the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Cancer Resource Center, the first of its kind in Indiana. Harrison created it after her own battle with cancer with help from Lynnie and Joyce Meyer and Leslie Lewis Sheets. Elizabeth Scinta writes about how the annual Derby Divas event, in collaboration with Churchill Downs and Rodes For Him & For Her, aided in the fundraising to create the Norton Healthcare Mobile Breast Cancer Prevention Unit. We also checked in with the annual March of Dimes event, Signature Chefs, that will be hosted virtually later this year.

We themed this issue Women’s Health and Beauty in part to highlight the importance of properly caring for our bodies, hearts and minds; which I’m sure we can all use a reminder of after the year we’ve had thus far. We interviewed Angelia Inscoe, the creator of the A Method and Shalia Botanicals, two skincare brands based on empowering women to feel more beautiful inside and out. Barrett Freibert also touches on this, sharing her own personal health journey and how she has overcome her struggles. Josh Miller returns with an enthralling article about the creation of “ROW,” an album and musical composed by local artist Dawn Landes about Tori Murden McClure’s solo journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Our health column, by Milestone trainer Alison Cardoza, hones in on exercises specifically beneficial to the female body. Liz Gastiger and Kevin share a story of their own about cancer and a cancer-preventative recipe.

In this issue we have a special section dedicated to the seniors in our lives, who have been hit especially hard this year and deserve to have their voices heard. Our new Staff Writer, Sarah Levitch, wrote a heartwarming story about Feet to the Fire, a writing workshop for individuals living in senior care facilities that began in Louisville and spread nationwide. Our Intern, Ellie Kemper, had the opportunity to interview the owners of Comprehensive Vein Care, innovators in the vein treatment industry.

We also brought some color and sparkle to the issue with a feature on a gorgeous Glenview home designed by Bittners’ Ron Wolz and a stunning jewelry fashion editorial showcasing pieces from Genesis Diamonds and Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. To round it out, we have Steve Humphrey’s fourth article in his series on time in which he shares philosophies on the direction of time and how to determine one’s place in it. Speaking of time, make sure to check out our Derby 146 photos at the track, a local derby party and Derby diners during a time we will never forget! As we begin to close out the harvest season, it’s important to reflect on the year that we’ve had and spend time planning for the future that we want.

Sincerely yours,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief