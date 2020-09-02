Letter from the Editor

Win, place, bourbon! For the first time in Kentucky’s history, both National Bourbon Heritage Month, which celebrates bourbon as America’s “Native Spirit,” and the Kentucky Derby fall in the same month — how about that? In celebration of these two things that make our state so intrinsically Kentucky, we named our September issue the Bourbon issue and it is chock-full of all things just that. We have stories on two of our state’s oldest distilleries, Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill, who are both revolutionizing the bourbon distillery experience. We also got the inside scoop from bourbon industry newbie, Spiritless, who just released their first alcohol-free bourbon, Kentucky 74. We interviewed some of the bourbon industry’s Master Distiller legacies, including those of Brown-Forman, Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace, Willett, Four Roses and the “Buddha of Bourbon,” Jimmy Russell, of Wild Turkey. We also interviewed Jamie Masticola, long-time owner of local favorite store, Prospect Party Center, who claims to sell more bourbon than any other product!

If you’re into astrology, or even if you’re not, Contributing Writer, Barrett Freibert, created an insightful chart on what bourbon cocktail to drink for your zodiac sign that’s full of fun, easy-to-make recipes. Contributing Writers, Liz Gastiger and Kevin, share a bourbon distillery memory of their own and the recipe for a delicious marinade made with Bourbon Barrel Foods products. Steve Humphrey concludes his series on time with part three titled “Time in Relativity” and Josh Miller is back with an article on Louisville legend and sculptor, Ed Hamilton. Our Intern, Sarah Levitch, had the opportunity to write about The Louisville Film Society and Black Media Collaborative’s creation of a grant for local Black filmmakers, sponsored by Rabbit Hole Distillery, who just announced the winner, Imani Dennison. We also interviewed the Lee Initiative Founders, Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, on their most recent causes, the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, the Restaurant Reboot Relief Program and the McAtee Community Kitchen.

September is the perfect month to hit the refresh button and begin the transition to fall, whether that involves improving your home and garden, buying an entirely new home, or switching up your fitness routine to adjust to cooler temperatures. Bittners Interior Designer, Crystal Smith, shares her advice and talent for ways to spruce up your home and garden, Berkshire Hathaway lists a beautiful historic home in Prospect’s Sutherland Farms neighborhood and Milestone Personal Trainer, Kenny Hodges, wrote about the benefits of group fitness.

Like the bold flavor of bourbon, our fashion editorial this month titled “Be Bold” embraces the vibrant hues of fall, with pops of color and movement, like the leaves on the trees. So as you read this issue, we invite you to sit back, relax and pour yourself a glass of your favorite bourbon as you enjoy the September issue!

Sincerely yours,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief