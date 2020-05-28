Letter from the Editor

Words cannot describe the overwhelming feeling of pride and joy sending the June issue, my first issue as Editor in Chief, to press has brought me. Not only is June my birthday month, and for those of you who know me know that I love birthdays, but more importantly, this issue is filled with hope.

For the first time since COVID-19 changed all of our lives as we knew them, I feel a sense of hope for the future that’s being shown through all facets of our community and beyond that I hope you too will feel through the pages of our June issue. Josh Miller’s story about practicing social distancing while attempting to maintain his usual running routine is truly encouraging to know that people are still upholding their old routines and respecting new guidelines. Jeff Howard’s monthly column also sheds light on new ways we can exercise together under the “new normal” standards. The story I had the privilege to write, about the Community Foundation’s One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, brought immense inspiration and gratitude for how our community has come together to help those in need and kept a positive outlook on what’s to come. I also had the opportunity to interview nine local artists who all pivoted their craft to making masks for local businesses, individuals and nationwide. Thanks to our two wonderful summer interns, Sarah Levitch and Shirelle Williams, we also have a story about how to imbibe responsibly during this new era of video socializing and one about the experience of surviving during the pandemic for five local businesses and individuals across an array of categories. You’ll even see this glimmer of hope in the facial expressions of our solo bride in our fashion editorial.

I don’t want to give too much away, but what I hope this issue will provide for you, our loyal Voice readers, is a sense that everything is going to be okay. Everything might and probably will feel odd for quite a while, but if we all continue to work together and follow the guidelines instructed to us, we will get through this together.

Sincerely yours,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief