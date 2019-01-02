Letter from the Editor

Seventy years ago, The Voice-Tribune debuted as a weekly newspaper based in St. Matthews. With this edition, the publication has officially transitioned to The Voice of Louisville, a monthly, glossy magazine that is free on stands – thanks to our advertising partners – but also available via subscription.

As you will see from our content, we haven’t strayed from our continued commitment to covering the arts, entertainment, our valued nonprofits, fashion and the people and busInesses in our community. We’re just offering it in a new way.

Speaking of new… J.C. Phelps is the newest addition to The Voice staff. A premier tastemaker with an incredibly popular blog (jcpeats.com) and Instagram account (@jcpeats), J.C. will bring his signature Southern charm and zest for life to our Tastes features. We’re glad to have him on board and think you’ll enjoy him, too.

This issue includes one of our most popular features: the annual Best Parties list. The task of picking just one event per category was difficult – there is no shortage of fabulous fêtes in our city – but after much discussion, we selected our favorite soirees and extolled their excellence in these pages.

Lastly, on behalf of everyone at The Voice, I’d like to invite you to join us for our January Launch Party, which will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at 21c Museum Hotel. Each guest will receive a complimentary beverage and appetizers; we’ll also have a cash bar and local wedding and event vendors on site. Expect a night of networking and mingling as we toast the start to 2019.