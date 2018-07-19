Letter From the Editor

Kentucky to the World continues to gain momentum and interest from far and wide. The organization, which has a mission of enhancing “Kentucky’s image by showcasing the talent, ingenuity and excellence of men and women with strong Kentucky ties,” recently hosted another Speaker Series event, this time featuring Olympic gold medalists Mary T. Meagher and Kelsi Worrell Dahlia in a program that was moderated by WHAS11’s Whitney Harding. You’ll find coverage in these pages, and you can learn more about Kentucky to the World’s powerful initiative – as well as how you can help – by visiting kentuckytotheworld.org.

Speaking of talented people with ties to the Commonwealth… It was thrilling to learn Food Network executive chef and vice president of culinary Robert Bleifer is a resident, at least part of every week. In this issue, you’ll discover a feature penned by Janice Carter Levitch of how and why Robert, his wife Nedra and their children have made Kentucky their home.

On Aug. 1, we’ll publish our annual Arts Issue, featuring previews of the upcoming arts season, a comprehensive list of arts listings and a number of features celebrating some of the faces behind our city’s major arts organizations. If you’re interested in being a part of the issue as an advertising partner, you should know we are donating 10 percent of ad sales to Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts to assist the nonprofit in reopening stronger than ever after the June 13 fire that caused significant damage. To reserve your ad space and help us help The Kentucky Center, call 502.897.8900 or email advertising@voice-tribune.com.



