Letter from the Editor

I grew up with a mother who believed summer was for making memories. It’s a life lesson that has taken years to fully appreciate, but now that I do, taking time to enjoy the warm weather months has become more than a priority – it’s a necessity I fiercely protect.

My eldest sister and her family recently made the trek from Michigan to spend a long weekend with my husband, daughter and me in our New Albany home. The moment they pulled into the driveway, Jenn quickly hugged me, handed over a plastic bag of fresh, tangy rhubarb from our mother’s garden and popped open the trunk. Inside were bags filled with fragrant cuttings from the lavender lilac bushes I’d loved to play near as a child at our now-late grandparents’ home. Summer had officially arrived. The never-ending to-do list of adulthood would have to wait, for a few days at least. We had memories to make.

In this issue, The Voice team spent a beautiful morning styling and photographing our main fashion spread at Lakeside Swim Club. Founded in 1924 in the Highlands neighborhood, the gorgeous grounds and quarry comprise three acres and are enclosed on two sides by 40-foot cliffs. While it was a gorgeous location for a photo shoot, it’s served as far more for thousands of people in the decades since it first opened. It’s a tangible reminder to savor summer with loved ones.

In this edition of The Voice you’ll also find an interesting tale about the Kentucky Wine Trail written by Nancy Miller. Traversing the trail is easy thanks to the Kentucky Wine Trail app available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. It allows users to locate wineries by name or location, chart personal wine trails and collect digital stamps on the Kentucky Wine Trails Passport to earn a gift. Go and explore!

If you’re seeking adventures close to home, be sure to visit “Picasso to Pollack” at the Speed Art Museum and try Naive, a locally-sourced, vegetable-focused restaurant in Butchertown. You can learn more about both offerings in these pages. And Cirque Du Soleil returns to Louisville Aug. 15-19 with the production of “Corteo.” Writer Remy Sisk details why you should let yourself “get carried away with life” – the show’s tagline – in an article photographed by the uber talented Antonio Pantoja.

Perhaps you’re still searching for the perfect pieces to add to your warm weather wardrobe. Catherine Jones, whom we’ve featured on our cover, is our go-to source for fabulous fashion finds. Graham Pilotte interviewed The Southern Gloss blogger, who shares her secrets for making life beautiful in myriad ways.

However you choose to spend your summer, may you enjoy the memories you make.