James B. Beam Distillery, Revamped

The distillery in Clermont, Kentucky reopens as a hub for bourbon education

By Sarah Carter Levitch

Photos provided by Jim Beam

Corn, water and yeast. That is where bourbon begins. From there, the combination of these agricultural elements in conjunction with the various aging techniques results in seemingly endless flavor profiles. This is evident in the diverse catalog of American bourbon, with each brand distilling a distinct liquid. To Jim Beam, it’s all about the yeast. An eighth-generation Beam distiller, Freddie Noe, commented, “Jim Beam took the yeast home every day in his Cadillac.” You will find a replica of Beam’s old Cadillac with a yeast jug in the backseat in the distillery now. Noe continued, “Our yeast is sacred to us, so we’re going to amplify that story and tell the flavors that come from that and our process that we’ve stood true to. There’s things we won’t compromise on, and one of those is flavors.”

This serves only as a minute detail in the recent revamping of the James B. Beam Distillery. The idea began with Noe himself, as he recalls, “It was something of a brainchild of mine, as I started to work on my first brand, Little Book. I saw how unique bringing different whiskies together was and how there is a lot of flavor exploration that can be had in American whiskey. From that point, we talked about educating consumers about whiskey making and the history of bourbon and our family, as well as developing a new experience for visitors.”

Whiskey makers since 1795, the Beam family may at first glance seem intimidating, but the more we spoke with Noe, the more it seemed like he’d be the next-door neighbor that brings you an apple pie when you first move in. He said, “Our family has a welcoming spirit to those who are new and old to the brand. We’ve always had this mindset of opening our arms to everyone, which is the inspiration behind a lot of what we’re doing.”

The new experience starts at the American Outpost, the revamped visitors center: “There’s an interactive board where you can read about the contributions of our family throughout the history of whiskey and America. You can also learn about certain individuals and the general history of bourbon. We also offer cocktail classes there, and the tour ends there with a tasting of some of our products. The Outpost is the central hub of everything that goes on.”

From there, you are swept away to discover the distilling process, from the basic grains to the aged and bottled bourbon. Noe walked us through it, “We made a new area called Beam made bourbon, which talks about the core elements of bourbon itself. You learn how limestone water is essential and how corn is a native grain. It’s a deeper dive for people who don’t know anything about bourbon. Then we take you into our fermentation house to tell you how the yeast actually works.”

“Next, we’ll educate you on our brands: Jim Beam, Basil Hayden and Knob Creek. Further from there, you go into another location to learn about the making of a barrel and how the flavor develops as the liquid ages. You finish in a rackhouse where the bourbon sits for anywhere between four and 15 years. Overall, the tour is about both educating our consumers in our brands under Beam and the bourbon-making process,” expressed Noe.

However, this doesn’t have to be the end for those in the mood for a southern home-cooked meal. Now on the Beam campus is a new restaurant, The Kitchen Table, with Executive Chef Brian Landry. Noe noted. “The restaurant is inspired by the kitchen table in my dad’s house, which is the kitchen table that was in Jim Beam’s house. We’ve shared thousands of meals there if you count the generations that ate there. Conversations between my dad and me inspire the menu and overall vibe. Many elements tie back to our whiskey and family. For example, we’re using the yeast in our pizza dough. It’s an overall sensorial experience from the cocktails we offer to the food.”

This shift Noe has taken towards education goes beyond the tour as well. He added, “to further this approach to educating consumers; we’ve partnered with the University of Kentucky, creating an apprenticeship program for our distillery operators to take college-level courses around the engineering and science of distilling. We also want them to have strong public speaking skills. This program will help further their own knowledge of the craft of whiskey-making, as well as how to share that knowledge.”

The new experience and offerings at the Beam distillery situate them as a bourbon hub in Kentucky, or as Noe put it, a “one-stop-shop” for all things bourbon and Beam related.

To learn more or to book a tour, visit jimbeam.com/visit-us

James B. Beam Distillery Co.

568 Happy Hollow Rd.

Clermont, KY 40110

502.543.9877

jimbeam.com/visit-us