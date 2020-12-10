Introducing the New Stoneware & Co.

A new location opens in Paristown that offers an assortment of exciting new customer options

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Just in time for the holidays, Louisville’s iconic lifestyle brand, Stoneware & Co., is proud to unveil their extraordinary new showroom and mercantile space, adjacent to their previous location of 48 years at 731 Brent Street. Now accessible directly off of Brent Street in one of Paristown’s remarkable historic restorations, shoppers will find hand-crafted stoneware, Kentucky folk art, Kentucky Proud food products and new additions created by nationally recognized Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens.

Stoneware and Co. is also in the process of creating a Paint Your Own Studio, as well as a test kitchen and museum that will tell the history of Stoneware & Co. for guests to become more familiar with the brand. For example, did you know that Stoneware & Co. is one of the oldest pottery factories in the United States at over 200 years old? You can learn more about the company’s history on their website or by visiting the museum once it opens.

The test kitchen will be a fun new component to the store that will allow them to test their new food products in the stoneware they produce. “For example, we have some wonderful pies and also some really great breads. There is a company called Soberdough Brew Bread that will make the bread in our bread bakers and our pies in our pie plates, appetizers on our stoneware platters, etc. If it wasn’t for COVID, we would be doing samples and things like that, which is what we’ll get back to in the future,” explained McGuire.

Another new feature they’re adding is what they like to call “The Love Shack” which is intended for those putting together a bridal registry. With the assistance of their own personal Stoneware & Co. specialist, participants can enter a cute log cabin in-store and browse all of the available items and patterns the couple can choose from to add to their registry. This allows the couple to have a personal one-on-one consultation in a fun environment that sets the mood for the beginning of the wedding planning, according to McGuire.

Just during the month of December, customers can join Jon Carloftis every Friday in the new Stoneware Garden Room for meet and greets, as well as demonstrations on making eye-catching holiday arrangements. Stoneware & Co.’s new retail destination will delight holiday shoppers with a stunning showroom that pays homage to the neighborhood’s rich history, complete with classic gifts perfect for everyone on your list.

So when wondering where to buy your holiday gifts this season or looking for something new to do, make sure to visit Stoneware & Co.’s new location and experience their exciting new offerings, while still upholding the iconic Stoneware & Co. products and experience we Louisvillians all know and love. If you’re not comfortable going out to shop, they do have an online shop as well and curbside pickup options. As the holiday season continues, remember it’s always best to shop and support local!

Stoneware & Co.

731 Brent Street

Louisville, KY 40204

stonewareandco.com

502.582.1900