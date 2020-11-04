fbpx

Introducing Matt Winn’s Steakhouse at Churchill Downs Racetrack

November 4, 2020
Photos by Kathryn Harrington


On Oct. 3, The Voice-Tribune Publisher, Janice Carter Levitch, and guests enjoyed a private dining experience in the Bourbon Room of Matt Winn’s Steakhouse at Churchill Downs with proceeds benefiting the Churchill Downs Backside. The group also received a private tour of the new space from Senior Executive Chef, David Danielson. From their extensive whiskey selection, top-of-the-line cuisine and a stunning view of the racetrack, this is an experience you don’t want to miss!

  • Senior Executive Chef David Danielson.

  • Steve Bass.

  • Kathy and Kent Oyler, Steve Humphrey and Janice Carter Levitch, Steve and Terri Bass.

  • Senior Executive Chef David Danielson and Chef de Cuisine Jeff Dailey.

  • Steve and Terri Bass.

  • Steve Humphrey and Janice Carter Levitch.

  • Kathy and Kent Oyler.

  • Kent and Kathy Oyler, Steve Humphrey and Janice Carter Levitch, Steve and Terri Bass.