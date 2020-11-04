Introducing Matt Winn’s Steakhouse at Churchill Downs Racetrack

Photos by Kathryn Harrington



On Oct. 3, The Voice-Tribune Publisher, Janice Carter Levitch, and guests enjoyed a private dining experience in the Bourbon Room of Matt Winn’s Steakhouse at Churchill Downs with proceeds benefiting the Churchill Downs Backside. The group also received a private tour of the new space from Senior Executive Chef, David Danielson. From their extensive whiskey selection, top-of-the-line cuisine and a stunning view of the racetrack, this is an experience you don’t want to miss!