Introducing Albert Couture

A Lexington fashion designer takes the spotlight with a runway show to launch his women’s bespoke clothing line and support local refugee organizations

By Liz Bingham

Photos by @tsglexington

Look out Kentucky, there’s a new womenswear designer in town! Clothing Designer, Albert Lukonga, is taking the fashion scene up a notch with his first-ever runway show presented by The Scout Guide Lexington and hosted by The Kentucky Castle. The show will be in Lexington on June 4 to celebrate the launch of his new line. “My motto has always been to bring L.A. to Lexington for the first time, and not just have it be known for horses and bourbon, but fashion too,” said Lukonga. The Albert Couture Fashion Show will also support the missions of the Rafiki Center and BTB Organization; two organizations striving to educate, inspire and support the young refugee community. We had the chance to speak with Lukonga and the Editor & Owner of The Scout Guide Lexington, Jennifer Mueller, to learn more about this exciting event and to get to know Lukonga and his background as a designer.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the country’s political crisis, Founder and Designer Albert Lukonga was raised by his mother, a tailor and a designer, who worked hard in the fashion industry to put food on the table for ten. Eventually, sustaining this on her own became impossible to achieve. The family decided to leave the country for safety reasons into Zimbabwe where they lived for 6-7 years in the refugee camp. In 2006, his family got a resettlement to the U.S. This resettlement brought Lukonga to none other than Lexington, Kentucky, where he attended high school, played soccer and became the best dressed kid in school.

During this time, Lukonga also met his soccer moms, Ms. Jones and Ms. Paula, who helped make him into the man he is today. As a child, Lukonga always dreamt of having his own label someday and used all of his resources to carve himself a path towards this dream. In 2011, Albert lost Mrs. Jones to breast cancer and his life was once again overturned. At this point, he chose to channel his energy in the retail sales world while attending college. “My whole life was around fashion prior to coming to the U.S. When I came to the States, I fell in love with Kentucky, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I went to the University of Kentucky to be a cardiologist and didn’t like the lifestyle after shadowing someone in the field. I needed to find some light in my life after my second mom passed away,” said Lukonga.

Keeping his dream in mind, Lukonga traveled to Europe to meet the best in the industry that could help make his dream a reality. After working with several manufacturers there, he was able to launch a men’s line about a year ago. “They believed in my story, they believed in my dream,” Lukonga shared. When working with his clients back in the U.S., they suggested that, because of his skills, he should also create a women’s line. “I started during COVID last year, then opened back in June, by appointment only and made-to-order,” said Lukonga. “It became a thing because it was the perfect model for COVID. So Albert Couture was born.”

The Albert Couture Fashion Show at The Kentucky Castle on June 4 will introduce his new women’s line of bespoke clothing. When asked how Lukonga would describe his line, he said, “Timeless and classic. I want the women wearing my clothes to say, ‘I can wear that, I want to be that on Monday.’ My style is approachable and I want to understand Lexingtonians and Kentucky.” Mueller described them as, “Form-fitting but free-flowing. They are pieces you can put together and still feel dressed up, yet comfortable with an edgy sophistication.” Lukonga continued, “I want to show what I can create for the women of Kentucky. This fashion show will hopefully showcase that. I’m not changing the Kentucky woman, I’m just taking who she is as a person and doing a more natural type of look and shining the light on the classic look.”

The support the show will provide for the Rafiki Center and BTB Organization is also very important to Lukonga. Mueller said, “It is important to Albert to give back to the refugee community. He’s setting a great example for them – as an entrepreneur – to stay focused and utilize their resources to give back to their own communities.” Lukonga continued, “It’s something I wish I had at a young age. There’s another Albert out there who could have the opportunity that I had and I want to help facilitate that. But at the same time, I want the young children that the Rafiki Center and BTB Organization work with to not forget their roots and where they came from.”

The Rafiki Center grew out of a need to offer opportunities for Lexington residents to learn about the diverse African community, as well as the African community to learn more about American culture. The Rafiki Center also exists to maintain the African culture, helping kids to not forget their Swahili language, cultural traditions and values. The BTB Organization was founded by brothers Philip and John Manga as “retired” soccer players who are dedicating and sharing their skills with younger hopeful determined athletes through skills camps, educational assistance and workshops.

“These are my brothers. The Rafiki Center and BTB Organization offer opportunities to young men that go far beyond basic mentorship,” said Lukonga. “Both organizations provide sports skills camps, school workshops, food, transportation, and a safe environment to grow, find your niche in this community, and at the same time, remember and celebrate their African roots and heritage.”

In addition to providing support for these organizations, event attendees can also expect a dazzling show of artistry and beauty. “The show will be very exciting,” said Mueller. “There are two ticket options. There are VIP ballroom tickets with unlimited champagne service and hors d’oeuvres and the general admission ticket where champagne service and hors d’oeuvres are limited. There will also be swag bags for the first 100 tickets sold, a DJ, live music and more, but all eyes will all be on the models and Albert.” The Kentucky Castle, recently named by Architectural Digest as “The Most Beautiful Hotel in Kentucky,” will provide the perfect setting for this exquisite event. “Jennifer suggested The Kentucky Castle because the owners and their focused community initiatives continue to offer young people opportunities and dreams. I wanted to be able to create and inspire people to dream big and aspire to something big. I want people to feel like royalty. What better way to do that than at an actual castle?” explained Lukonga. Mueller continued, “It will be a night of enchantment, of beautiful people and clothes, and a celebration of femininity and scenery.”

The Albert Couture Fashion show is Friday, June 4 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Kentucky Castle located at 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky. Presale tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/2SfG6pu. The Voice of Louisville is the Media Sponsor of this event.