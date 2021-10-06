Industry Showcase: Health Experts

Take a glimpse inside the minds of Louisville’s most prestigious health experts in their respective industries

By Rachel Porter



Dr. Henry Sadlo, Cardiologist at UofL Health

Louisville native, Dr. Henry Sadlo, has been a prominent cardiologist in the area for over 30 years. He understands the symptoms, underlying causes and most importantly, the preventive tools of heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women that mainly affects ages 40 to 70. Contributing problems include smoking, poor diet, diabetes and genetics.

Dr. Sadlo aims to prevent these high numbers of deaths by guiding people into a healthier lifestyle by coronary calcium imaging or CAC scanning, a new concept in the Louisville area. “I spent the beginning of my career fixing hearts that had already been damaged, but I knew I wanted to end my career by preventing that,” shared Dr. Sadlo.

CAC scanning is an inexpensive yet efficient way to screen for coronary heart disease in patients. The scan detects calcified coronary artery plaque. This plaque stems from too many cholesterol particles, which build up in the walls of the arteries. The screening scores the patients between 0 to anywhere in the thousands depending on how much plaque there is.

Besides the screening, Dr. Sadlo highly suggests maintaining the healthy heart diet provided by the American Heart Association while performing at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week. Patients can also pair this with statin therapy, the number one medication for cholesterol in the U.S.

Dr. Sadlo said, “Knowing your coronary artery health early on, for most patients, will be a strong motivator for preventative cardiology.” He offers a $99 CAC screening at UofL Health to encourage our community to take this preventative step.

uoflphysicians.com

502.588.7010



Dr. Kevin Chapman, Sports Psychologist in private practice

The world is starting to see more female athletes take the lead and participate in sports they never thought they’d be able to. As more opportunities have grown for women in sports, the more pressure there has been. We spoke to Dr. Kevin Chapman, Founder of the Kentucky Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders and the official sports psychologist for Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC, to learn more about the pressures females athletes face and how to cope with them.

In general, “40 million people in the U.S. have an anxiety disorder, but only a third try treatment,” Dr. Chapman shared. He works with athletes for four to five weekly sessions by providing each athlete with a mental routine to enhance the athlete’s performance during competition. When working with female athletes, the side pressure triggers are significantly different from male athletes; it is not just about winning. “Emotional behaviors can come from eating disorders, binging, the way they look and social media,” said Dr. Chapman. “There is more internal pressure by having to look a certain way that is not always present with men.”

Dr. Chapman believes that improving your internal conflict is about being non-judgemental about your emotional experience. He also suggests creating and resighting five positive affirmation statements to say each day. “If we learn how to think flexibly as opposed to just positively, it is a great way to navigate anxiety,” he shared.

drkevinchapman.com

502.618.2060

Dr. Laila Agrawal, Oncologist at Norton Cancer Institute

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we wanted to highlight Norton Cancer Institute’s research to provide hope for people, especially women who may struggle with breast cancer now or in the future. We spoke with Dr. Laila Agrawal, a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer at Norton, to understand why breast cancer research is essential.

Common treatments for breast cancer include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. However, Dr. Agrawal said an “enormous amount of research and new treatments are being used to help cancer patients.” Norton Cancer Institute offers clinical trials to help patients in the community. “Some are for early stages and some for people who have metastatic breast cancer, which is classified as stage four,” said Dr. Agrawal. The purpose of clinical trials is to evaluate how a treatment works compared to a standard practice, which hopefully leads to new approvals of some of the treatment patients go through today. “I consider treating my patients on clinical trials because they are the best treatment and we have access to more cutting edge treatment,” said Dr. Agrawal.

Recent advances in breast cancer treatment include immunotherapy and biologic therapy. Immunotherapy utilizes the body’s natural immune system to help fight cancer, implemented in early and metastatic settings. Other advances include treating people with BRCA mutations, a gene that blocks people from DNA repairs.

If you or someone you know is battling cancer, Dr. Agrawal highly suggests participating in clinical trials for the sake of research and hope. “People who volunteer can help not only themselves but other people in the future who can benefit from that research,” said Dr. Agrawal.

nortonhealthcare.com

502.629.4673