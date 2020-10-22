UofL faculty present a free outdoor concert for all

By Sarah Levitch

Photos by Arielle Doneson and Randy Blevins

As the leaves change color and the air cools, we move into the last few months of a particularly challenging year. Moving through darkness with questions remaining unanswered and some problems unresolved, music of all kinds provides a guiding light through the unknown. Though the virtual world has been a wonderful tool to keep us connected, there is something magical when people come together to watch and listen to a performance.

In hopes of creating a little bit of that magic, Emily Albrink, soprano singer, and Robert Lee, pianist, present an outdoor, in-person concert, “i am in need of Music,” free for everyone in the Louisville community. Performing music from the American songbook, Albrink and Lee invite all to bring a blanket or listen from your car at the UofL ShelbyHurst Campus, outside of the Founders Union Hall, on Sunday, October 25 from 4 – 5 pm.



As an Assistant Professor of Voice at the University of Louisville School of Music, Emily Albrink has performed in productions at the Washington National Opera and the Kentucky Opera, as well as singing leading roles at the Chicago Opera Theatre and Cincinnati Opera, to name a few. Soloing shows with orchestras like the Boston Symphony, the Chicago Symphony, the Baltimore Symphony and the Phoenix Symphony, and performing at famous venues such as Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall, Albrink’s repertoire surely speaks for her virtuosic voice; a voice you will not want to miss!



Albrink reflected, “During this unprecedented time of isolation and civil unrest in our city, everyone is going through their own struggle. I love and miss my community and want to offer some much-needed connection through music. Come to breathe, reflect, laugh, cry, hope and heal.”



To ensure the safety of the audience, Founders Union Hall restrooms will be open to those wearing masks, and the event will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs. Also, they kindly ask for no food or drink at the event.

For more information visit: facebook.com/events/1085819038533027/

