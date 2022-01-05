Let us take the worry out of managing your serious illness

Every day, thousands of people in the Louisville area are living with serious diseases like cancer, congestive heart failure or diabetes. At Hosparus Health, we understand the discomfort that comes from chronic illness can keep you from doing the things you love.

Whether it’s a condition that can be managed comfortably for many years or one that could cut your life short, we walk alongside our patients and their families through every stage of serious illness. Through compassion and expertise, we empower you to choose the care that optimizes your comfort and best fits with your goals and values.

Hosparus Health was founded in 1978 by a small group of volunteers who wanted to ensure all those with terminal illness get the peaceful ending they deserve. Since then, we have grown from a grassroots organization into a thriving, regional organization, caring for 9,300 patients each year at all stages of serious illness.

Now, as the premier provider of hospice and palliative care services in Kentucky and Indiana, the community has come to rely on us to provide expert medical care, care coordination, emotional and spiritual support, all to help our patients and their families get the most out of each day.

What to Expect from Our Care

Hospice care is for people facing terminal illness who have a life expectancy of six months or less. Palliative care, offered through our companion brand, Pallitus Health Partners, can be provided at any time and continue for as long as necessary. Both care options provide an extra layer of support that improves quality of life and allows you to make special memories with the people who matter most. Care is delivered wherever you call home, including a family residence, a nursing center, an assisted living facility, our inpatient unit or a hospital.

We know the emotional toll that chronic health problems can have on not only the person living with them, but their loved ones. That’s why our care addresses so much more than physical symptoms. We wrap our arms around patients and their families, providing everything from counseling to advance care planning and guidance on end-of-life decisions, all with the goal of enhancing emotional well-being, right alongside the medical care that provides relief from pain and discomfort.

It’s important to note that our care is not just for the elderly — we support patients of all ages. Kourageous Kids, our pediatric program, is one of the oldest in the country and supports hundreds of our community’s most medically fragile children.

You Are Not Alone

Hosparus Health’s care doesn’t end when a loved one passes away. We’re here for you on your grief journey, offering bereavement support services to the families of our patients for up to 13 months after death completely free of charge. Many of our grief programs are also open to the community who has lost a loved one. The Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center provides resources, counseling and support to anyone who is coping with a loss due to death.

Unfortunately, we find that a lot of people are still waiting until the last minute to call us, and they’re missing out on a chance to find comfort and peace of mind for months or even years, rather than days or weeks.

It’s important to know that anyone — a patient, their loved ones or others involved in providing care — can make the first contact with Hosparus Health. When you call us early in your diagnosis, we’ll take the worry out of serious illness and empower you and your family to focus on creating more moments and lasting memories together. No one should have to navigate the challenges of serious illness alone. If you or a loved one could benefit from our care, call us at 800-HOSPICE or visit HosparusHealth.org.