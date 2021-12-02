Home Trends December 20201

Featuring Ann Dreisbach of Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting

By Sarah Carter Levitch

Photos provided by Whitehouse

Distinguished in the community for their craftsmanship and quality, Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting endures as the premier painting contractor in Kentuckiana. Whether painting a home or a church, Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting guarantees satisfaction and professionalism. We spoke with Ann Dreisbach, Director of Marketing, about the company and its breadth of work, and we asked Dreisbach to share some of the company’s painting advice for homeowners.

Tell me about Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting and what it means to be a mother and daughter business.

We are a full-service professional painting company. It is a family business, and we refer to ourselves as partners. Amy Bergeron, the owner of Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting, manages our staff of 40 people and handles the day-to-day operations and production. I do marketing and development. For me, as a mother, I’m so proud of her and what she’s accomplished. It brings me joy to see her success. Our business has grown exponentially, and she has made that happen. She grew up in a family business. My husband is part of the Dreisbach family of Dreisbach Wholesale Florists, a company started in 1911, so Amy understands how to run a successful family business.

We have painters that have been with us for a long time because they like our professional work environment and how we care about them. We refer to our painters as professionals. Every day we have painters calling who want to work for our company because we have an excellent reputation. They want to wear our shirts.

What spaces do Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting paint?

We love to do family homes and see how happy a family is when their home is freshened up! We also do banks, schools, churches, commercial buildings, large offices, warehouses, airports, business centers, retail centers, malls, distilleries and barns. We cover it all. Our favorite project was the St. John’s Center for Homeless Men, a church built in 1858. It’s here in Louisville on Clay Street. It was a transformational project that involved plaster repair and painting. We worked with an interior designer, and we installed a four-story scaffolding because the ceiling is five stories high. We also cleaned and repaired several old paintings. It was challenging, but our painters took great pride because it is where people can come to find solace.

Do you collaborate with designers?

Yes, many times, a client may call us and ask if we can work with their designer, and many times a designer will contact us and say they have a client that is a perfect fit for our professionalism and quality. We do not select colors for the client, though we might give them options.

What do painting and color do to a space?

Painting your home is the least expensive way to freshen it up. Color creates a canvas for you to work within a room, setting your tone and mood. If you want something energetic, you will paint it bright or vivid colors. We have seen through our industry partners the trends in color. For the last ten years, blue has been the favored color, and now, it is trending towards sage and olive green.

How often do you recommend homeowners paint their homes?

A person’s home is usually the most significant investment in their lifetime. Maintaining your home goes a long way in protecting that investment. If your exterior is painted by a professional paint contractor who uses high-quality paints, it should last five to seven years, but it lasts much longer with yearly maintenance. We recommend homeowners have their exterior appropriately painted by a professional and have the painters inspect it annually for peeling paint and cracks in the paint. Places to look for are around windows and on the side of your house that gets the most afternoon sun. Watch for weathered decks, wood rot and damaging mildew too. For the interior, be sure your painting contractor uses the highest quality paint. Other paints don’t hold up as well.

What is a helpful tip for a homeowner looking for painters?

When looking for a painter, always ask if they warranty their work and use the highest quality paints. Be sure they have workman’s comp insurance and liability insurance. Ask them to show you their certificates. That’s very important to you as a homeowner. At Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting, we offer 100% customer satisfaction and warranty our work. A warranty is only as good as the company warranting. If somebody is only in business for a year, and they warranty your work, they may not be around in a few years when you need someone to do warranty work. We also have carpenters that work with us to repair wood rots or put up shutters.

White House Residential & Commercial Painting

8045 Warwick Ave.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.0483

whitehousepaint.com