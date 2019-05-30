Prestigious Properties: 200 Mockingbird Gardens Dr.

After soliciting and reviewing numerous $1 million+ real estate listings submitted by the area’s top agents, The Voice of Louisville selected four of the most outstanding listings to feature in our June issue. These homes range from countryside estates in Prospect to an early 1900s design in the heart of the Highlands, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all on the market and ready to welcome you home.

The single most prestigious of these properties, located at 200 Mockingbird Gardens Drive, will be the host site of the Prestigious Properties presented by Class Act Federal Credit Union event on May 30. The event is a spectacular and exclusive cocktail party for industry insiders to mix and mingle and gain access to the most coveted properties on the market. We hope you enjoy our selections and can maybe even call one of them home.

200 Mockingbird Gardens Dr.

Louisville, Kentucky 40207

The Birkhead Group and Re/Max Alliance | 502.230.6350

Photography by Kathryn HARRINGTON and Courtesy of RE/MAX

Description by The Birkhead Group and RE/MAX Alliance

$2,195,000

Masterful custom design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 10,000-square-foot home situated on a remarkable 1.3 acres in the exclusive neighborhood of Mockingbird Gardens. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac that backs up to the beautiful Crescent Hill Golf Course, this home defines luxury with its tall ceilings, grand entryway, magnificent great room, exquisite molding and overall custom design.

This expansive six bedroom, seven bath estate boasts an opulent foyer with mirrored sweeping staircases that awe any guest at first sight. There is a large luxurious first floor master suite with a two-sided roaring fireplace and an en-suite bath. While grandiose, there are comforting elements like the large eat-in kitchen and custom cabinetry, center island and relaxing hearth sitting area that are perfect for bringing the family together. The extravagant yet welcoming space recently welcomed television host Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie while the couple was in town for the Kentucky Derby.

The study on the first floor also includes a warm and extravagant style with rich cherry wood, classical millwork and an inviting fireplace. Off of the generous great room is a large veranda with expansive views of the lush greenery below, providing both privacy and serenity. The sizable upstairs bedrooms are each equipped with large windows and their own up-to-date bathroom, perfect for any size family.

Extensive entertaining spaces flow from the over 3,000 square foot walk-out basement with a convenient second kitchen, custom bar, family room with a fireplace, game room, gym and a full bath. Just outside the basement doors is a private, crystal blue pool on a custom patio and an expansive seating area. This space wraps around to the covered patio entertaining area and is complete with a hot tub, making it the perfect oasis to enjoy a glass of wine and a beautiful sunset. Just beyond the pool is a sparkling 70 foot picturesque waterfall that flows to the lush lower level gathering space adorned with a lily pond, walking bridge and a flowing creek that leads to a gazebo. This lush area is ideal for any scale event, from the largest of weddings or a small Kentucky Derby party.

The home is so spectacular that its interior recently served as the shooting location for a movie. The film’s producers were in such awe of the property, they seriously considered a rewrite of the script to include the lower level of the property and the waterfall in the film’s climactic ending.

The Mockingbird Gardens neighborhood also offers luxurious amenities including a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. With acreage, privacy and elegance combined, this home is sure to give you the life you have always imagined. V