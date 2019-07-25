Her Ladyship

A grand dame of Cherokee Park is for sale after four decades

By Mandy Wolf Detwiler

Photos by Kory Johnson and Tim Valentino



It’s the house some in St. Matthews have dreamed of since childhood. What must it be like to wander through the 7,195-square-foot massive estate at 2000 Millvale Road – tapping gently on the grand piano, hosting parties on the lanai and accompanying five acres, playing hide and seek in many of the custom cabinets throughout the home?

And what a grand dame is Pine Hill, which has stood on Big Rock in Cherokee Park for more than a century. Originally constructed in 1912 by renowned architect John Hutchens – and later expanded by Hutchens’ son, E.T. – the home has grown considerably since the turn of the century. Hutchens “was the premier architect of his time period,” says Beth Schilling, a Realtor® with Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty who holds the listing for the property.

Pine Hill has been lovingly maintained throughout its lifetime, but for the last four decades, it has stayed within one family, quietly standing sentinel as children grew into adults with families of their own.

“Back at the time, you can imagine what a house of this size would have been like,” Schilling says. With help from the Filson Historical Society, the family has been able to research the home back to its construction between 1910 and 1912.

Upon entry, the foyer is flanked to the left by a singular sweeping staircase and leaded glass sidelights. To the right is a formal living room featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, coffered wood ceilings and custom trim. Adjacent to the living room is a less formal black-and-white tiled sunroom and French doors leading to a spacious patio. Altogether, it’s a perfect place for entertaining.

“They redid the hardwood floors to bring them back to their grandeur,” Schilling said.

The master bedroom on the second floor underwent a complex renovation in 1993 to include an extensive communications and speaker system. The master also features a soaking jetted tub, steam shower and a separate toilet. Other bedrooms have undergone renovations throughout the years as well.

Spaces for relaxing have been built in both the basement and third-floor. In all, the house contains five bedrooms, four full baths and three half-baths. The finished basement holds an additional 1,600 square feet.

In time, it’s perhaps the kitchen that has received the greatest renovation. A butler’s pantry was removed to expand the space. New appliances, inlaid hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and a gas fireplace were built, but the homeowners used every inch of storage possible – even adding a library ladder on wheels to reach the higher cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a first-floor laundry room. The kitchen also features double ovens, two dishwashers and an icemaker. “It’s just designed for entertaining or a family. The dining room can seat a very, very large family,” Schilling says, adding that three leaves had to be taken out of the current dining table. “(Though) it’s very comfortable for two people.”

The home also features an in-ground pool and pool house complete with a bathroom.

“They added all of the decking around the pool,” Schilling explains. “Their parents loved to entertain. It’s a fabulous entertaining home because people can mix and mingle so easily. With the views sitting out there, the property is just magnificent. … (With) the separation of space, (it allows) for there to be a lot of generations in the house, and it makes it comfortable for everyone.”

There’s also a detached two-car garage with space to renovate a loft or apartment above.

“What’s wonderful is it has its beautiful street presence, but once you get up here, it’s totally private,” says Schilling. “You’ve got a gated driveway if you want to use it, but you don’t have to. … It just oozes charm.” V

