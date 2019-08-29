Exquisite Upgrades

Inside a Harbortown Haven

Story provided by Details Furniture Gallery and Design

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

When a riverside condo in the Harbortown Condominiums was purchased by a local attorney and his wife, a retired critical care nurse, it was in need of a complete update. The footprint was wonderful – with curved walls and stairway – but nearly everything needed to be changed. A new kitchen and master bathroom along with flooring, carpeting, wallpaper, draperies and blinds were necessary.

The couple called in Lesa Buckler, owner and designer at Details Furniture Gallery and Design, with whom they had worked previously. Richard Buckler, co-owner and lead kitchen/bath designer, along with designer Christa Rose, joined the project, and all worked extensively with the clients to achieve what would become their dream home.

The kitchen was designed first, and the outcome is spectacular. The cabinets are Oyster Bay with 3D aluminum edging and topped with Alabaster Quartz countertops. The appliances are Wolf with a Subzero refrigerator. Richard said, “This was one of my favorite projects to design. You have to look closely to catch all the details, such as the curved doors, horizontal grain fronts, hidden LED linear lighting and no outlets or switches on the walls. Everything is concealed.”

The floating vanity was the first design element in the master bath. Edged in brushed stainless trims with mirrored countertop towers and a Thassos White Quartz counter, it provides lots of storage while looking light and elegant. The owners requested a walk-in shower with a soaker tub, which has become a favorite spot of Rocco’s, their African Grey parrot. The walls are covered in a transitional flocked wallpaper, and the marble on walls and floor is Hampton Carrara, which shines beautifully when lit by the crystal chandelier.

The foyer holds a metal console – which was purchased in Seattle during a tour of Boeing – with the same integrated riveting application that is used on aircraft. The steamboat arts above are curated from the owner’s collection. Lesa and Christa sourced art and accessories for the entire home but especially love the selections in this area. The curved stairway was painted high gloss black, and the grey antelope carpet is known as one of the interior designer’s favorites. It provides magnificent movement to the area, which is crowned with wall sconces from Arteriors.

A living room wall was reconfigured to allow for a modern linear fireplace, while another wall is mirrored and reflects the amazing view they have of the Ohio River. The curved wall is graced with “Secrets” by Frank Gallo, circa 1980, purchased in Chicago and gifted to the couple by a sister. This piece was done using white paper containing cotton fiber, which gives a pearlescent effect, and them mounted and framed with acrylic.

“This piece is incredible and it sets the tone for many curated objects throughout their home,” explains Christa. With furniture and accessories from Details that include swivel chairs, metal and glass étagères, an embossed leather ottoman and sumptuous sofas, this room is perfectly suited for entertaining with comfort and style.

The kitchen table is from Arteriors with Bernhardt chairs, and leather stools fit perfectly at the bar. The light above the island is from Visual Comfort. The dining room walls are covered in a textured Phillip Jefferies paper and painted blue. The John Richard wall sconces in gold are mounted with urns etched with blue Greek key design. Both the living and dining rooms have automated shades and workable drapery.

“The office has no windows, so we selected metallic grasscloth paper to apply on backs of shelving and then placed Visual Comfort sconces above to brighten the room,” Lesa says. “We also chose a light color for the Fabrica carpeting. The shelves are full of mementoes, awards and photos – even one of the homeowners when they were prom king and queen – from a life well-lived.”

In the master bedroom, the existing cabinetry was modified then faux painted and provides a wonderful transitional look and feel. “The room is unencumbered by a traditional dresser and nightstands,” explains Christa. “We were able to create a seamless, soothing palette that is carried through to the adjacent sitting room with custom upholstery and bedding along with grasscloth textured wallpaper.”

“It has been a delightful project,” says Lesa. “This couple has been married for more than 30 years, are best friends and love life. It is so wonderful, fun and easy to work with people like them.” V